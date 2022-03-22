“I didn’t know how to love Monica Wright”: When Kevin Durant explained why he called the engagement off with the then-WNBA star back in 2014

Back in 2014, Kevin Durant was engaged to then-WNBA star Monica Wright, however, KD ended up calling things off.

Kevin Durant is an assassin on the court. One of the league’s most unstoppable scorers, indeed. Being a 2-time champion, MVP, and a future first-ballot HOFer, Durant is one of the most popular figures in the sporting world.

One would naturally assume that with so much fandom, The Slim Reaper would’ve found the love of his life by now. Much to everyone’s surprise, at age 33, the Nets superstar is not yet married. However, for a very short while, back in 2014, The Durantula was having the best year of his life on the court as well as off the court.

Not only did Kevin go on to win the NBA’s Most Valuable Player honor, but he also announced his engagement with then-WNBA player Monica Wright. Although, things didn’t last long between the two athletes.

“I didn’t love her the right way”: Kevin Durant

A few months after being engaged with Monica, Durant decided to end things with the then-Minnesota Lynx guard. According to an article written published by GQ, Kevin broke up with her because “he didn’t love her the right way”. The article read:

“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways.” Monica Wright, WNBA player, something like a high school sweetheart. One night Kevin got so full of feelings he just up and proposed to her. “We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way.”

Monica too spoke about her relationship with KD in an interview with Risen Magazine.

“Yeah, in my last relationship [with Durant], I had to make a decision about compromising myself as a woman. I had to make a decision to leave a relationship, which a lot of people thought I was crazy to leave. There was a lot of criticism over it. But I think God had my back in it. Because I hold to what I know to be true, that is what God will reward instead of what people on the earth think is a good catch.”

“I was engaged last year and it kind of changed that relationship big time because I was going in a direction that unfortunately a lot of people aren’t willing to sacrifice their lifestyle for.”