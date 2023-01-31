“I didn’t like being around Phil Jackson”: Jerry West Blamed 11x Championship Winning Coach’s ‘Profound Arrogance’ For His Split from Lakers

Jerry West and the LA Lakers enjoyed a bond that spanned over decades. From once being a celebrated player who carried the franchise to 8 Finals to a GM who arguably built the best Lakers squad in history. But for years of his commitment to the Hollywood-based franchise, Lakers were not as kind to him in return.

Jerry West was hurt again and again by the team. It all began in 1999, right when Phil Jackson was finally gaining more and more control of the team. In 2000, the decorated head coach finally won a championship with a team built around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

This was what West had continuously worked towards. But once the team got the results, Phil Jackson alienated him from the team paving the way to his unceremonious exit from LA.

Phil Jackson’s arrogance pushed Jerry West out of LA

In his book Three-Ring Circus, Jeff Pearlman revealed the animosity between Phil Jackson and Jerry West. Jackson, who had led the Bulls to 6 championships, had an inflated sense of self. He was, as per Pearlman, arrogant.

West couldn’t stand that. He couldn’t stand Phil’s rude antics and arrogant personality. In his book, Pearlman wrote of their feud in detail:

“Truth be told, West simply could no longer coexist with Jackson and his profound arrogance. The two were polar opposites, and West was tired of having his feelings hurt by an outsider who’d been ushered in to shake things up. This no longer felt like home to the franchise’s greatest ambassador. He needed out, and some two years later was hired by the Memphis Grizzlies to serve as general manager. “I didn’t like being around someone who didn’t want me there,” West later said of Jackson. “I hated the idea that he was uncomfortable around me. I hated being a sore spot. I wanted to finish my career as a Laker, but that wasn’t going to happen. And that’s okay. Change can be good.”

Jerry West the goat bruh… Jerry West is the one who got Shaq, he the one who got Kobe, he the one who got Phil Jackson, he the one who had Kobe stay in LA, he the one who got KD to the Warriors, and NOW he got Kawhi to the Clippers… Jerry West is THE GOAT… THE END…

Shaquille O’Neal disliked Jackson’s rudeness towards West

In his book Shaq Uncut, Shaquille O’Neal also talked about Phil Jackson misbehaving with West. He claimed that Jackson would often undermine him in front of the team and would throw him out of meetings.

O’Neal, who was grateful to West for getting him to LA, disliked how West was treated. However, he could do nothing to stop the eventual departure of the legendary Jerry West.

