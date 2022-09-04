$1.6 Billion rapper Jay-Z responds to LeBron James’ praise for his verse on DJ Khaled’s God Did

NBA superstar LeBron James praises Jay-Z for his verse on God Did, gets a rare reply on Twitter from Hov himself

In late August, DJ Khaled decided to shake up the entire music industry with his album ‘GOD DID.’ The album has 18 songs and consists of collaborations with some of the biggest artists in the industry. DJ Khaled included artists like Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Drake, John Legend, Future, Kanye West, Eminem, SZA, Quavo, and many more.

In his song, God Did, he featured Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, and Fridayy.

In the 8:21 saga, Jay-Z tells a detailed story of how he went from the streets selling drugs illegally to becoming a billionaire while giving others the blueprint to achieve their billionaire status.

LeBron James heard the song, and couldn’t stop himself from praising Hov for the same.

Listen! Then listen again to make sure you got the point. HOV DID!!!! And so did the reporter! 🐐 TALK https://t.co/ni8vSyjOAY — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 31, 2022

Jay-Z replies to LeBron James, mentions him along with Rihanna, Kanye West

If anyone follows Jay-Z closely on Twitter, you’d already know that the $1.6 Billion worth rapper isn’t very active on the social media site. However, he made an exception to reply to his good friend, and co-investor, LeBron James.

My only goal is to make the real “ones” feel seen , forgive me that’s my passion talking ….. haa . https://t.co/yRzFlyie3f — Mr. Carter (@sc) August 31, 2022

Hov talks about tackling the drug war, business discrimination, and perseverance. It was indeed a brilliant four-minute verse. He talks about how he became a Billionaire and how others associated with his Roc Nation company, such as Kanye West, Rihanna, and now LeBron James, have achieved the same status too.

“Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did

How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? (huh)

I count three, me, Ye and Ri’

Bron’s a Roc boy, so four, technically”

God Did is a very powerful song that tackles with a lot of issues, and to see an artist of Jay-Z’s caliber take on the things he did, is rare. It’s brilliant, as LBJ already claimed it to be.