“Ice In His Veins”: Luka Doncic’s Taunt After Becoming Fastest to 10,000 Points Since Michael Jordan Gets NBA Twitter Hyped

Luka Doncic registered his name in the history books of the NBA during the recent 128-114 away win against the Phoenix Suns. The point guard became the fastest player to reach the 10,000 points mark since Michael Jordan before letting the crowd know of his presence. His actions on the crowd caught the attention of the NBA Twitter as they joined in on the hype.

The Dallas Mavericks star entered the game in Arizona with being only 11 points shy of the record. It took him merely seven minutes to reach that feat as he scored a deep three-pointer from near the logo. Following this, the Slovenian announced, “Whose house?” to taunt the away crowd while extending his team’s lead to ten points.

With that, Doncic reached the 10k points mark in less than six NBA seasons after featuring in 358 matches. In the process, he surpassed Joel Embiid to become the fastest among the active players to reach that feat. Alongside that, the international star became the fastest since MJ to leave a mark on this achievement. Overall, he is now the seventh fastest and sixth youngest in the history of the league to reach that mark.

The historical moment evidently excited the viewers as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their thoughts on the instance. Referring to his taunt following the accomplishment, one fan wrote, “Ice in his veins“. This remark summarizes the on-court competitive spirit of the 24-year-old as he shows no signs of slowing down.

A few took notice of the talent of the 4x All-Star’s attributes as a basketball player as they admired his quality. One in particular declared, “Generational talent,” to applaud Doncic for his development since coming into the league in 2018.

Another supporter took it even a step further as he highlighted the status of the 2019 ROTY within the NBA. “Already legend!” he mentioned publicly, shedding light on his influence on the league.

These high praises from the supporters showcase their admiration for the number 77 of the Mavs. As the 6ft 7″ continues to grow into the NBA, the chances of him gaining more popularity among the masses only further increases. As his reactions create a trademark in the league, the fans are bound to associate him more with the legendary status he is aiming for.

Luka Doncic keeps on giving to the Dallas Mavericks

The guard took over the game on Christmas Day as he scored a double-double on the night. Registering 50-6-15 against the Suns, he marked his career’s 5th-ever 50-point game. Shooting over 50% from the field, Doncic went 8/16 from the deep. Despite struggling to beat this opposition in the regular season in recent campaigns, the Mavs turned it around with the help of their talisman.

It only further improved his stats on this special occasion as he shattered a few more individual records. With this 50-point, he has now registered the third-joint highest points on a single Christmas Day game. Alongside this, Doncic’s average for these games has reached 36 points per game.

Thus, in just one night, he delivered multiple gifts to the people of Dallas. It further displays why the followers of the league have so much faith in his ability. As the NBA remains on the lookout for its new face, Doncic has left the governing body with fewer options to choose from.