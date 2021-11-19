“I didn’t like nobody on the court, but do I respect LeBron James”: Paul Pierce gives his flowers to the King from Akron

In a recent interview, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce revealed that he certainly has respect for arch-rival LeBron James.

Paul Pierce was one of the best players to ever don the Celtics jersey. He boasted of an impressive resume with 10x All-Star, 4x All-NBA, and an NBA championship. Most recently, he even made the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team.

However, his career has nothing on that of one LeBron James. His accomplishments include 4x NBA champion, 4x NBA MVP, 2x Olympic gold medal winner.

Nonetheless, the duo had one of the most intense rivalries during their peaks in the NBA. More often than not, the King did come out on top in their matchups against each other. As a result, there is no love lost between the two even to this day.

Many consider LeBron James as one of the greatest players in NBA history and is often mentioned in the conversation for the greatest of all time. However, one person that doesn’t believe that is Paul Pierce, who has previously even said LeBron James isn’t even top-5 of all time.

However, in a recent turn of events, Paul Pierce has not taken a shot at the King, but in fact, given him some respect. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Paul Pierce gives respect to LeBron James despite not liking him.

Paul Pierce and LeBron James have had a long-standing rivalry in the NBA. However, that rivalry was not over even as Pierce retired from the NBA, with ‘The Truth constantly taking shots at LeBron James, with the most recent one being when Pierce was fired from ESPN.

In a recent interview, Paul Pierce was asked LeBron James, but his reply was a tad bit surprising.

Via the Athletic –

“I didn’t like nobody on the court, but do I respect him. “Of course, I respect what he’s done for the game and the longevity he’s been able to provide. The shows he’s given us and spectacular athleticism.”

Well, this did come as quite a surprise, with Pierce usually hating on The King. However, his praising of LeBron didn’t last for too long, with Pierce saying –

“This team as constructed cannot win a championship,” when discussing the current Lakers.

Well, Paul Pierce is not wrong. The Lakers are having an inconsistent season. Hopefully, that changes once LeBron is back on the court for the Purple and Gold.

Despite all their beef throughout, it is quite clear that Paul Pierce has respect for LeBron James’ skill and for what he has done for the sport. So, his comments come as no surprise. Regardless, LeBron will be fully focused on winning a title, and not on Pierce’s comments.