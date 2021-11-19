“If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means”: Stephen Curry encourages NBA media to campaign for an All-Defensive team following the Warriors star’s impressive defensive displays

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently opens up about making an All-defensive team this year in the post-game interview after a blowout win.

The Golden State Warriors has had no issue scoring this season, ranking second in the NBA in offensive rating. And yet, its defense has been even more impressive. While most of the plaudits should rightly go to Draymond Green, another member of the squad deserves some credit: Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry has been absolutely magnificent to start the new NBA season. The star guard is putting up some of his best numbers, averaging 29.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 6.6 assists per game this season.

However, what stands out about his game this season is his improvement on the defensive side of the ball. Check out this clip of him playing lockdown defense here:

The 33-year-old guard’s impressive defensive displays have got fans and media alike talking about him making an All-Defensive team this season. Recently, in a post-game interview, Stephen Curry was asked about the same. So, what exactly did he say? Read on and find out…

Stephen Curry comments on potential All-Defensive team selection.

Stephen Curry has been playing some of his best offensive basketball this season, lighting it up from there almost every night. However, what’s different from his previous seasons is his defensive impact on the team. As a result, the 7x All-Star has been receiving MVP chants in opposing arenas in the league.

The superstar guard was asked recently about making an All-defensive team in the post-game interview after the recent win vs Cavs, where he said –

“If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means. I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet.”

Stephen Curry on if he wants to make an All-Defensive team this season: “If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means. I will happily do my part to try to make you a prophet.” pic.twitter.com/lJ13j8mbjv — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) November 19, 2021

While he has made strides on the defensive side, to say that Stephen Curry should make an All-defensive team is a bit of a stretch. Nonetheless, his answer does give a glimpse into his thought process. It shows his leadership qualities as he is willing to do anything to ensure his team succeeds.

While Stephen Curry might never make an All-Defensive team in his career, it is quite nice to see the 2x MVP putting in effort into playing defense. If Stephen Curry does keep getting better on defense, one can expect his Warriors to take a title run this season.