Basketball

Paul Pierce wheelchair incident 2008 NBA Finals: Celtics legend clarifies in Michelle Beadle interview that he was joking about it – “If you poop your pants, why would you sit on a wheelchair?”

Paul Pierce wheelchair incident 2008 NBA Finals: Celtics legend clarifies in Michelle Beadle interview that he was joking about it - "If you poop your pants, why would you sit on a wheelchair?"
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"My friends believe I should've been picked two years ago": A hopeful Rahul Singh eyes IPL 2022 mega auction to further lift his cricketing career
Next Article
"Is Tom Brady playing on every side of football? If he ain't he gotta give credit to his team": Scottie Pippen questions Buccaneers QB'S NFL GOAT status as he doesn't play "all the roles"
NBA Latest Post
“If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means”: Stephen Curry encourages NBA media to campaign for an All-Defensive team following the Warriors star's impressive defensive displays
“If you want to start that narrative for me, please, by all means”: Stephen Curry encourages NBA media to campaign for an All-Defensive team following the Warriors star’s impressive defensive displays

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently opens up about making an All-defensive team this year in…