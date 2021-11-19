Paul Pierce wheelchair incident 2008 NBA Finals: Celtics legend clarifies in Michelle Beadle interview that he was joking about it – “If you poop your pants, why would you sit on a wheelchair?”

NBA fans were treated to quite a few laughs 2 years ago when Paul Pierce seemed to admit about pooping his pants in the 2008 Finals. The Celtics legend clarified that it was an obvious joke which he made on NBA Countdown.

The 2007-08 NBA season was quite a memorable one. It featured the late, great Kobe Bryant going off for an MVP performance. He led the Lakers to a 57-25 record that year. This was the team that had received a huge boost before the trade deadline by acquiring Pau Gasol.

The Spaniard had himself been floundering some of his best years on some injury-prone Grizzlies teams. Kobe and Pau combined well from the get-go as the rejuvenated Lakers embarked on a 10-game winning streak in February.

However, they would run into the juggernaut Celtics, who’d finished the year at 66-16. Boston held homecourt advantage, but they were down 62-58 during game 1 of the NBA Finals when Paul Pierce went down after some contact on his leg from Kendrick Perkins.

Pierce was evidently in enough pain to warrant a wheelchair to take him off the court. However, it wasn’t long before #34 came back on court. He turned the game Boston’s way with 15 points in the 3rd quarter itself, setting the tone for the rest of the series. In fact, he hit 2 3-pointers when he came back very soon after the knock he felt from Garnett’s leg.

How the legend about Pierce pooping his pants was born

Paul Pierce was off the court for a mere 1 minute and 45 seconds of game clock time. He left the court with the clock stopped at 6:48 and was reintroduced when it had run to 5:03. Many people on Reddit put up a zoomed-in picture where it seemed Paul had a s**t stain on his pants.

Pierce further fed the legend during the 2019 NBA Finals in the following fashion.

Paul Pierce makes a startling U-turn 2 years after admitting a discomfiting truth

Michelle Beadle interviewed Paul Pierce for his account of the injury/knock/poop accident. The Celtics legend quashed all of that talk thus:

“If you pооp your pants, does it make sense to sit down and mush it in a wheelchair? I would walk back there and go straight to the bathroom. Why would I need a wheelchair if I pооped my pants? You don’t sit down on your pооp, right? It doesn’t make sense.”

What do you think about the incident? Did the NBA 75th Anniversary Team member lie in jest about the incident during the 2019 NBA Finals, or is he lying now?

