“I Didn’t Say he was a Bum, I Love Klay Thompson”: Charles Barkley Responds to Warriors Guard Expressing Hurt on his ‘Father Time’ Comments

The defending champions, Golden State Warriors, are off to a rough start this season, holding a 3-5 record post their loss to the Miami Heat. Coming off their 4th title in 8 years, the core of the Dubs look to have gathered a bit of rust, needless to say, barring Stephen Curry.

It won’t be wrong to say that Klay Thompson and Draymond Green haven’t been the same, with their contributions to the team’s offense diminishing visibly. Fortunately for Dub Nation, GM Bob Myers’ brilliant scouting and negotiation abilities have bought them the likes of Jordan Poole, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Andrew Wiggins.

With the Warriors having a slow start this season, TNT analyst Charles Barkley did make a valid observation about the team’s current roster, addressing how Thompson and Green’s inefficiency was a reason, something the statistical gurus will second as well.

“There was a time when Klay Thompson was the best two-way guard in the NBA and he’s not the same guy.” Chuck thinks father time is catching up to the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/9vFZcGsSOe — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2022

Barkley was his usual candid self, something Thompson would express hurt upon saying the following.

“It hurts when someone like Charles Barkley says you’re not the same player prior to the injuries you had. Tore my ACL and Achilles in consecutive years and still helped a team win a championship.” – Klay Thompson vented after win over the Heat 🗣️pic.twitter.com/sxLgy6Xf5U — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 28, 2022

Thus during the recent episode of Inside the NBA, Barkley was asked to respond to Thompson.

“I was disappointed Klay Thompson took it personally”: Charles Barkley clarifies his earlier comments.

Eight games into the season, Thompson is averaging 13.3 PPG, 2.7 RPG, and 2.4 APG on a disappointing 35.1% shooting from the field, including 29.5% from the 3-point line. There is no denying that the Warriors guard is coming off back-to-back grave injuries.

Nonetheless, one cannot term Barkley’s ‘aging’ comments invalid, given the former MVP was nothing but objective in his opinions. However, the TNT analyst did issue a clarification post-Thompson expressing hurt over his comments.

“I was disappointed that he took it personally,” said Barkley.

“I said two years ago, he was the best two-way guard in the NBA, but because of age and injuries, he’s not the same player, I didn’t say he was a bum.”

“I was disappointed he took it personally…I love Klay.” Chuck revisits his remarks about Klay Thompson pic.twitter.com/0UpzXReEgE — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 2, 2022

Nevertheless, Barkley will only be happy if the Warriors veteran proves him wrong.

Is Father Time really on the cards for Klay Thompson and Draymond Green?

Though the Warriors one the chip this year, a lot had to do with the young blood on the team playing supporting cast to Steph Curry in the form of Wiggins and Poole.

There was a sharp decline in Thompson and Green’s numbers, especially for the former, who is considered a top 5 shooter of all time. Averaging 17.0 PPG, Thompson shot 35% from the field.

Compared to Green, the expectation for Klay on the offense has always been higher, given we know how hot the five-time All-Star can get on a given night. Thus at this point, it is difficult to brush aside Barkley’s comments, nonetheless, there is a whole season left.

