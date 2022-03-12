“I didn’t think my euro-step was anything special!”: Spurs’ Manu Ginobili reveals shocking thoughts on his favorite move, and how it all came about for him

Spurs legend Manu Ginobili reveals the interesting origins of his famous euro-step and how it came about

Manu Ginobili is one of those former players, that is almost unanimously anointed as an NBA great, and yet, is also completely underrated by fans at large.

As a player for the Spurs, Ginobili’s best performances came off the bench, through which he helped the Spurs win a mammoth, 4 NBA championships.

As you’d expect, such excellence also means that the man has quite a few highlights of his own. But while there are countless incredible moves included within all the footage, none dominate screentime more than his famous (or infamous, depending on who you support), euro-step.

Well, back in 2020, Manu Ginobili spoke up in an interview, about his favorite move in all of basketball. And how he learned it… or rather didn’t, will leave your jaw resting all over the floor.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Manu Ginobili admitted that he didn’t even know that his euro-step was anything different than the norm until it was pointed out to him

You read that right. Manu Ginobili was such a creative basketball player, he didn’t even care enough about his favorite move to realize it was different.

Before we go on further though, here were his exact words on the matter, while speaking to Fox 29 in 2020.

“It seems I’ve been doing it since I was a kid, and I never knew I was doing anything original or different… I think it was Steve Kerr was the first one to mention it when I arrived here in the U.S. I remember he said that when I drove the lane, I looked like a squirrel crossing the street, darting from side to side, then going under two tires.”

But, despite all his greatness, Ginobili was also quick to point out just how far the current generation of basketball, has pushed the boundary for this move.

“They would do it twice as fast and twice as strong… It’s part of the game now, and everyone puts his stamp on it.”

While we can’t deny the truth in Manu Ginobili’s words here, his humility, and of course, his greatness, deserve their due applause.

Now, we just hope that the rest of the NBA community can provide that with us.

