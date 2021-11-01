“I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th”: CJ McCollum emphasizes how the paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star

CJ McCollum is all about those Benjamins when it comes to measuring his respect. The Blazers star expressed this thought ahead of their Hornets game.

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a stop-start beginning to the 2021-22 NBA season. Damian Lillard is way off his usual form from range, but the team is still play .500 ball.

CJ McCollum has been a big part of this ascendancy for Portland, just like last season. Dame had had a slow start to his year last season as well, from a shooting perspective.

CJ, meanwhile, has been the team’s best offensive player through the course of their 3-2 start to the year. This includes blowout wins over the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers and the Memphis Grizzlies – all playoff teams last year.

Entering the Blazers’ 6th game of the year, McCollum is averaging 24.2 points per game on 44% shooting from 3. That’s the reason why GM Neil Olshey signed him to a $100 million contract not so long ago. It’s also the reason he’s unwilling to trade CJ for Ben Simmons.

CJ McCollum emphasizes how his paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star

The 30-year-old president of the NBPA (National Basketball Players’ Association) spoke to nba.com ahead of their game versus the Hornets in Charlotte today. CJ McCollum was self-assured in his own abilities ahead of this exciting matchup:

“I don’t have to answer to anybody. I answer to my Lord and Savior, I don’t answer to nobody else. I’ve got nothing to prove to nobody.”

“I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th. I don’t need people to like my game, I don’t need people to say great things about me. I get great deposits, my teammates respect me, the staff respects me, the organization respects me and I think that’s what really matters.”

“And those who know basketball, I think they respect me, too. I go hoop man. I heard what was said about me, I hear what’s said about me all the time. And I go do my job.”

