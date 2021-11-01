Basketball

“I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th”: CJ McCollum emphasizes how the paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star

"I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th": CJ McCollum emphasizes how the paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
“Comparing anyone to Michael Jordan is disrespectful”: NBA veteran Jamal Crawford has his say and picks MJ in the basketball GOAT argument
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th": CJ McCollum emphasizes how the paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star
“I get my respect on the 1st and the 15th”: CJ McCollum emphasizes how the paycheck is the ultimate sign of respect for the Blazers star

CJ McCollum is all about those Benjamins when it comes to measuring his respect. The…