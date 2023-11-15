“I Don’t Even Really Care”: Anthony Edwards, Upon Winning Player Of The Week, Couldn’t Be More Nonchalant About This ‘Achievement’

Nov 12, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) after being called to a technical against the Golden State Warriors during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Following their second loss, the Minnesota Timberwolves completely changed their way of playing basketball. The Timberwolves have managed to win six games at a stretch ever since the Atlanta Hawks handed them a 14-point defeat. While several players have stepped up for the team’s recent success, Anthony Edwards deserves the most recognition for the same.

Anthony Edwards has been Chris Finch’s go-to guy since the last season. During this six-game period, Ant has elevated his game to another level, recording 30 points and 5.8 rebounds. For leading his team to a 4-0 record in the third week of the regular season, the association rewarded Edwards with the Player of the Week honors.

The 22-year-old guard averaged 31.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6.8 assists to win his first Player of the Week accolade of his career. Naturally, receiving any trophy for the first time is a matter of pride. However, Ant couldn’t care less about this feat. Dismissing his achievement, Edwards commented after being named the Player of the Week:

“I was just like, that’s cool, appreciate it… It was cool, man. It was dope for them to recognize that. But I’m just trying to get better every day. I’m not really worried about it, for real… That’s what I’m here for. I don’t really need accolades for that. I don’t even really care, for real.”

Chris Finch believes that Anthony Edwards will credit his teammates for the Wolves’ success

Anthony Edwards has improved tremendously year after year. His leadership quality is among the many traits that have been polished. The Timberwolves coach highlighted this improved quality of Edwards.

Upon hearing that Ant won the Player of the Week honors, coach Chris Finch was elated. Finch further revealed how the 6ft 4” guard was the type of player to give all his teammates the credit for the team’s success.

Anthony Edwards has already had some great performances early in the season. Apart from the overtime win against the Boston Celtics, the former Georgia Bulldog’s outing against the Golden State Warriors is worth noting.

Constantly trash-talking Draymond Green, the athletic player recorded 33 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists as the Wolves grabbed a huge 116-110 victory.