“Neil Olshey and I don’t have a relationship”: Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic give their two cents on allegations made against Blazers President

Jusuf Nurkic claims he doesn’t have a personal relationship with Neil Olshey while Damian Lillard talks about the allegations as well.

The Portland Trailblazers find themselves to be in quite the bit of controversy as of late due to allegations that have emerged regarding their President of Basketball Operations and General Manger, Neil Olshey. The allegations range from him creating a toxic environment to him mishandling the passing of a Blazers video coordinator in 2020.

This is all taking place amidst a rather rocky start from the Blazers who seem to be the same, slightly above mediocre team that they always have proven to be. Damian Lillard is battling his own on-court struggles at the moment as he’s experiencing the worst shooting slump of his career.

The Blazers superstar along with Chauncey Billups and Jusuf Nurkic took to last night’s media availability following their win against the Lakers to address the recent findings about Neil Olshey.

Damian Lillard and Jusuf Nurkic talk about Neil Olshey.

The Portland Trailblazers beat the brakes off the Los Angeles Lakers last night which led to Damian Lillard sort of finding his groove, draining six 3s on the night and shooting a decent 48% from the field. Following the game, Blazers like Dame and Nurkic (who had an excellent game) took to the post-game presser and as expected, were asked about Neil Olshey.

“As far as our relationship, I don’t think we have a relationship. We’re being pros, and that’s what I’m looking for,” said Nurkic last night. Chauncey Billups, who had got his back covered by Olshey, said, “I mean obviously, it’s unfortunate. An unfortunate time. All I know is what everybody read.”

Damian Lillard was also quite diplomatic with his answer, saying, “It was news to me. I came across it just as everybody else did. But that’s all I know of it, that it’s an investigation. I think the best way to lead is to focus on leading the team. We play basketball and my job is to be the point guard and the captain of this team.”

New story: The Blazers kept their thoughts centered on the court on Saturday as the team’s investigation into GM Neil Olshey loomed large off of it https://t.co/9yx6otLtkB — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 7, 2021

