“Skip Bayless would have had to take Ironman LeBron James with that first pick!”: The contradiction machine strikes again as he suggests he would have taken The King no.1 overall in the 2003 draft

If there is anything to be learned, it is that Skip Bayless will continue to flip flop on his opinion on LeBron James.

Skip Bayless is one analyst that will continue to use his platform to churn the pot on NBA stories. He loves to create ridiculously complicated and polarizing arguments.

One of the things he loves doing the most is to pick up any topic that is ongoing in the NBA and superimpose it to what LeBron James would do in that scenario.

The more recent example is the performances of CP3 and how Skip regularly calls out LeBron about it. He also likes to take fans’ opinions and questions to help create a debate.

Also read: “Michael Jordan’s manager thinks LeBron James isn’t helping himself”: David Falk slams ‘The King’ and debunks the politics inside the Los Angeles Lakers

I would have to take Ironman LeBron with that first pick… but it’s close. https://t.co/UmRdlsAyyc — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 6, 2022

Skip Bayless would have picked LeBron James as no.1 overall in the 2003 draft!

As normal as that headline may sound, we have to remind ourselves it is coming from Skip Bayless, the LeBron hater.

In his talk show, he answers a fan question about who he would have picked as no.1 overall, Dwyane Wade or LeBron James?

Skip’s answer was, of course, the ironman that is LeBron. As if even a hater like Skip Bayless would pick someone else! While the hate for LeBron maybe is internal, some things remain absolute truths.

He can spin the narrative in whatever way he wants, whether it is Dwyane’s recurring injury problems that took him out of the no.1 spot, or his ceiling wasn’t high enough.

The truth remains, that LBJ was the consensus no.1 for a reason. He had everything you wanted in a basketball player and has been consistently showing that from the moment he stepped into the NBA.

This time, we have to call out Skip for his contradictions, at least don’t use them to bait viewers!

Also read: “Klay Thompson scored 582 points, 30 more than LeBron James!”: When the Jackie Moon impersonator outscored the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving