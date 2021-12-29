“I don’t have any response to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at all”: LeBron James gives his candid response to the former Lakers legend’s criticism towards the King for the COVID meme on Instagram

LeBron James takes the high road after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar berates him for posting a meme related to Covid-19 on Instagram.

The Los Angeles Lakers grabbed a much-needed win last night against Houston Rockets after losing 5 straight. While the Rockets shouldn’t be a problem for a team that has LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, things have not been going great for the Lakers lately.

They have their bench emptied out due to Covid and Anthony Davis suffering a partial MCL tear this month. Although, their record wasn’t all too great prior to that either. They are not playing like a contending team so far. LeBron James, on the other hand, is still dominating in his 19th year in the league.

Last night marked a milestone for the 4x champion as he crossed the 36K mark in all-time scoring, only the third player in NBA history to do so. Lakers have a long way to go but LeBron James will be at the forefront when they do prove themselves to be a championship team this season.

Also Read: “This is most uncertain MVP race the NBA has ever seen”: JJ Redick picks Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Giannis, and Jokic as the front runners for the MVP in the Covid-ridden 2021-22 season

LeBron James decided not to respond to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers had many players in the health and safety protocols. LeBron himself was placed there for a while until he returned negative tests. As a result, he missed a game against Sacramento Kings.

Several others from the Lakers roster were sidelined including Russell Westbrook for a brief period. LeBron James has blamed the protocols for losses and went on to say Suns and Warriors are the only teams unaffected by Covid which was untrue.

The King shared the spiderman meme which took a dig at Covid and the way the league was handling the outbreak. Many players are unnecessarily missing games due to ‘suspected’ contact and it has affected the outcome of several games, and not just for the Lakers.

“I don’t have any response to Kareem. At all.” – LeBron James addresses Kareem’s critique of his vaccine “hesitancy” pic.twitter.com/12CCEgxyaj — ProCity Hoops (@ProCityHoops) December 29, 2021

The Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was extremely critical of LeBron for joking about something as serious as the pandemic. He went so far as to say it’s a “blow to his legacy”. James has been on the edge about the vaccination and he made it clear prior to the season itself. He received a lot of flack for his stance but the recent outbreak has made him even more doubtful.

After the win against Houston, he addressed Kareem’s comments but refused to further the matter. He plainly said, “I don’t have a response for him at all”. The Lakers are set to face Memphis Grizzlies tonight and make it back to the .500 mark.

Also Read: “LeBron James leads the NBA in 30-point games this season, despite playing only 23 games”: The soon to be 37-year old is on his way to eclipsing Karl Malone as the 2nd all-time scorer