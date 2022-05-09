“Drafted during a Taco Bell commercial, Nikola Jokic now joins Wilt Chamberlain and co.”: NBA Twitter reacts as Woj announces Joker as KIA NBA MVP 2022 award

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski announces Nikola Jokic as the 2022 MVP, Jokic joins likes of Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell

Nikola Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists while leading an ailing Denver Nuggets to the playoffs. The Serbian superstar, however, could not take the Nuggets over a grueling series with the Warriors and crashed out in the first round of the 2022 Playoffs.

While a formal announcement is pending, the latest Woj bomb all but confirms Jokic’s retention of his MVP title. Woj’s tweet has sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

Jokic’s story as an underdog has been well-documented. Tweets remind everyone that Jokic was a second-round pick drafted during a Taco Bell commercial and have resurfaced with Woj’s announcement.

He was drafted 41st — during a Taco Bell commercial. Back-to-back MVP, Nikola Jokic 🌯 pic.twitter.com/ll7lWK8X87 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 9, 2022

His importance to the Nuggets and the load he carried to take them to the playoffs is highlighted with this tweet.

Nikola Jokic joins elite company with his back-to-back MVP honors

With the MVP announcement, Nikola Jokic became only the 13th player ever to win back-to-back MVP honors. He is one of the only 4 active players to have done so. The others are LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Centers in NBA history with multiple MVPs: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Bill Russell

Wilt Chamberlain

Moses Malone

Nikola Jokic pic.twitter.com/ecaTS3Xj7y — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 9, 2022

Already referred to as the “Greatest passing big man” in NBA circles, this feat takes Jokic into the exclusive territory. He now features with Kareem, Wilt, Russell, and Malone as the only centers to win back-to-back MVP.

Did Jokic truly deserve MVP?

With Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, the other finalists also enjoying legendary seasons, Jokic’s case is not solid as it would have been in other years.

With the other two finalists also making it past the first round, there has been a lot of clamor regarding the Joker’s MVP status.

nba media got a fetish for jokic — drew (@Dcorrigan50) May 9, 2022

A lot of fans have criticized Jokic for being an analytical MVP, claiming that he is not as good as Giannis or Embiid in terms of overall impact.

Nikola Jokic this season (with team rank): PPG: 27.1 (1st)

RPG: 13.8 (1st)

APG: 7.9 (1st)

Stl PG: 1.5 (1st)

Blk PG: 0.9 (1st)

FG pct: 58% (1st) The Nuggets were +444 when he was on the floor and -255 when he was off this season. — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) May 9, 2022

Everyone is gonna look back and feel the same about Jokic and Embiid. Robbed pic.twitter.com/x3tTENNcgF — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) May 9, 2022

A lot of fans have also been comparing the NBA title race to the two occasions where Steve Nash won the award over Kobe Bryant.

This was the first time in a while that three players had a legitimate shot at the MVP title. With all three finalists being foreign players, the global nature of the NBA is also being cemented further.

Such a hotly contested MVP race is only going to drive the narrative around these stars further and that spells great news for the fans.