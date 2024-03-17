LeBron James’ Wife Savannah and Daughter Zhuri Showcase Choreographed Moves to Their 2.4 Million Fans

LeBron James‘ wife Savannah James recently shared an adorable video of her dancing with her daughter Zhuri on her Instagram story. In the short clip, the mother-daughter duo can be seen performing a choreographed set over a recent TikTok dance trend that is going viral.

Advertisement

The James family often participates in such internet trends, be it playing the Drink Challenge or bringing the entire clan for a choreographed set. Savannah is the one who frequently shares these clips with her fans as she boasts a massive 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

The recent trend that Savannah and Zhuri hopped on was done on Kinfolk Thugs’ song Dumptruck and it has been popular in the country for a while now. Safe to say, the mother-daughter duo won the trend. Savannah captioned the post, “My treacherous lil twin.”

Advertisement

Zhuri is a taskmaster when it comes to doing internet trends with the family. Over the years, we have seen several clips where the youngest in the family dictates where the elders should stand and what steps are they supposed to do.

LeBron James’ daughter teaches her family how to dance

If there’s a set that Zhuri decides to do, her entire family has to fall in line to obey her orders and that includes her superstar father LeBron James as well. A while ago, she choreographed a set for Drake’s popular song Toosie Slide and everyone in the fam was asked to join. In the adorable video, the James clan can be seen standing behind Zhuri as she teaches everyone the steps to the song. The clip reposted by Upscale Media Group can be seen below:

It seems like the love for dancing runs in the family as even Savannah can’t help her feet sometimes when her favorite music is playing in the background.

Advertisement

A clip of her recently went viral where the 37-year-old was at a photoshoot, and she was shaking a leg to Tyla’s popular song Water. It was reposted on TikTok by EscapeTracks. The clip can be seen below:

These little things make the James family look relatable to their fans. Even though they are immensely wealthy and have all the fame in the world, they still somehow manage to function like a regular bunch of people.