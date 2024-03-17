mobile app bar

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah and Daughter Zhuri Showcase Choreographed Moves to Their 2.4 Million Fans

Prateek Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
LeBron James' Wife Savannah and Daughter Zhuri Showcase Choreographed Moves to Their 2.4 Million Fans

Credits: Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; West guard Bronny James (6) poses for a family photo with grandmother Gloria Marie James, mother Savannah James , brother Bryce Maximus James, sister Zhuri Nova James and father LeBron James following the McDonald’s All American Boy’s high school basketball game at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James‘ wife Savannah James recently shared an adorable video of her dancing with her daughter Zhuri on her Instagram story. In the short clip, the mother-daughter duo can be seen performing a choreographed set over a recent TikTok dance trend that is going viral.

The James family often participates in such internet trends, be it playing the Drink Challenge or bringing the entire clan for a choreographed set. Savannah is the one who frequently shares these clips with her fans as she boasts a massive 2.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

The recent trend that Savannah and Zhuri hopped on was done on Kinfolk Thugs’ song Dumptruck and it has been popular in the country for a while now. Safe to say, the mother-daughter duo won the trend. Savannah captioned the post, “My treacherous lil twin.”

Zhuri is a taskmaster when it comes to doing internet trends with the family. Over the years, we have seen several clips where the youngest in the family dictates where the elders should stand and what steps are they supposed to do.

LeBron James’ daughter teaches her family how to dance

If there’s a set that Zhuri decides to do, her entire family has to fall in line to obey her orders and that includes her superstar father LeBron James as well. A while ago, she choreographed a set for Drake’s popular song Toosie Slide and everyone in the fam was asked to join. In the adorable video, the James clan can be seen standing behind Zhuri as she teaches everyone the steps to the song. The clip reposted by Upscale Media Group can be seen below:

@upscalemagazine Zhuri james Shows the family how to dance… #viral #fyp #foryourpage #lebronjames #zhurijames #dancing ♬ original sound – Upscale Media Group

It seems like the love for dancing runs in the family as even Savannah can’t help her feet sometimes when her favorite music is playing in the background.

A clip of her recently went viral where the 37-year-old was at a photoshoot, and she was shaking a leg to Tyla’s popular song Water. It was reposted on TikTok by EscapeTracks. The clip can be seen below:

@escapetracks LeBron James’ wife Savannah doing the Tyla Water Dance . #lebronjames #tyla #waterdance #waterdancechallenge #savannahjames #tylawater #tylawaterchallenge #tylawaterdance #tyla_water #tylawatertutorial #southafricatiktok #southafricantiktok #southafricatiktok #afrobeats #rnb #amapianodance #amapianochallenge #foryou #fypシ゚viral ♬ original sound – EscapeTracks

These little things make the James family look relatable to their fans. Even though they are immensely wealthy and have all the fame in the world, they still somehow manage to function like a regular bunch of people.

About the author

Prateek Singh

Prateek Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Prateek is a Senior NBA Writer for The SportsRush. He has over 900 published articles under his name. Prateek merged his passion for writing and his love for the sport of basketball to make a career out of it. Other than basketball, he is also an ardent follower of the UFC and soccer. Apart from the world of sports, he has followed hip-hop religiously and often writes about the origins, evolution, and the biggest stars of the music genre.

Read more from Prateek Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these