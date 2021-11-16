“I don’t know about ‘DeBallZach””: Bulls reporter isn’t on board with the hilariously goofy nickname given to the Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball trio by fans

Kendall Gill hilariously acknowledges the nickname given to the trio of Zach Lavine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball: ‘DeBallZach’.

The Chicago Bulls, having listened to their franchise player in Zach LaVine, ventured out into the open market during this past offseason and got the former Minnesota Timberwolve some help. Having added Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, the Bulls scooped up DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso during the following offseason.

The Bulls, thought to have been a team that could not balance both Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, have exceeded expectations. They are currently 10-4, neck-and-neck with the title favorites, Brooklyn Nets for the second seed out East. They reached the double digit win mark with a commanding win over the depleted Los Angeles Lakers roster.

The trio of LaVine, Ball, and DeRozan combined to score a whopping 99 points of the Bulls’ total 121, with the former Toronto native leading the charge with 38 of his own, adding to his MVP case.

‘DeBallZach’ and what Kendal Gill has to say about this nickname Bulls fans have coined.

NBA fans are rather creative when it comes to dishing out nicknames to certain players and/or teams. The Portland Trailblazers were savagely dubbed the ‘Portland Jail Blazers’ in the mid-2000s while rookies like Jonathan Kuminga have received monikers that may not be all too tasteful to mention here.

‘DeBallZach’ is merely yet another hilariously goofy nickname given to the Bulls trio of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Lonzo Ball by Bulls fans themselves. Given how popular it has become among the Bulls and NBA community, it was only a matter of time before this term was used on television by a reporter/ analyst.

Well, Bulls fans have gotten what they have oh so desired since the start of the season. Kendall Gill, a reporter for NBC Sports Chicago, not only said ‘DeBallZach’ live on air, but claimed that he wasn’t all too fond of it.

Given how mainstream this nickname has become, it would take Herculean efforts to have fans not use this when referring to the three Chi-Town guards.