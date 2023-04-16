“I Don’t Know Man”: Stephen Curry Gets Deadly Serious on Only Playing 37 Minutes in Game-1 Loss to Kings

Apr 15, 2023; Sacramento, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after the Warriors drew a foul against the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Some would say that Stephen Curry and the Warriors are still suffering from their road-game woes. However, we think the case is far different from that. This was a game they just happened to lose. And well, it is a rather well-known saying that a series doesn’t really start until the home team loses a game.

Still, this was absolutely one of those games the Dubs could have stolen. After all, it came down to the franchise missing their chances at both a game-winning, and soon after a game-tying shot.

All in all, this was a game that could have gone either way. So, of course, certain fans are going to look for any reason possible to hold anybody accountable. And recently, the unfortunate man has been Steve Kerr.

Despite his tactical brilliance, Kerr has often been accused of sitting his stars for too long during games. And when you see that Curry didn’t even get to play 40 minutes during this game, doubts do start to get raised on this one.

But, fans aside, what does Stephen Curry himself think of the whole thing? After all, he is the man that is having to sit out here. And so, this is exactly what he was asked about recently.

What did Stephen Curry think of Steve Kerr sitting him out for so long against the Sacramento Kings?

Stephen Curry is a man with copious amounts of stamina. He does more cardio training than anybody else in the entire NBA. Jesus Christ, just a tiny hint to it is how happy Ayesha Curry always seems to be.

…Sorry. However, the point remains that this is a man that could easily play 40+ minutes per game. And that is exactly what he Warriors need him to do in such playoff games.

Knowing that this would be a point of frustration for many Dubs fans, reporter Anthony Slater recently asked Steph about all the time he has been asked to sit out during the game. And the following was his reply.

“I don’t know man. I mean, you got me playing 37 minutes, 11 minutes on the bench, just trying to find the right times to get a little breather. I know I’m not playing 48 (minutes), but… yeah, I don’t know.

Steph loves when @anthonyVslater asks about his sub pattern 😂 pic.twitter.com/0Sa49yB55B — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) April 16, 2023

It’s easy to tell that even Stephen Curry believes he should be playing more. So, while it is understandable that Steve Kerr wants to make sure his key players aren’t overworked, this strategy may end up costing him even more games.

Getting off his back though, this *is* one of the best head coaches of all time. So, we think Dubs fans can relax on this one. Given the brilliance of both the star and the coach here, we’re sure this simple issue will be rectified soon enough.