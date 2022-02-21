“I don’t know what to do”: Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic says playing in the All-Star Game is harder than playing in regular games

Nikola Jokic started for Team LeBron in the All-Star Game this year. Despite ending the night with nearly a triple-double, the Joker isn’t satisfied.

The All-Star weekend finally concluded with LeBron James keeping his undefeated record intact. Unlike last year, Team Durant came out to play this time and gave them a good fight. The new format in honor of Kobe Bryant kept fans on the edge of their seats in the final quarter.

Cleveland’s very own LeBron James took the final shot to hit the target of 163. Stephen Curry set the record for most 3s in an all-star game and was very close to breaking AD’s record as well. Representing the Denver Nuggets was reigning MVP Nikola Jokic who had himself a silent but impactful night.

Nikola Jokic doesn’t know what to do in an All-Star Game

We can always count on The Joker for funny wholesome moments during the all-star weekend. The Nikola Jokic-Luka Doncic banter throughout the event was one to look out for. He even called out the Dallas Mavericks star for his lackluster performance tonight.

When asked if he finds it hard to play in an All-Star Game, the Nuggets MVP concurred. For someone who doesn’t know “what to do” he put up 10 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists. Just a couple of assists and a rebound shy of having a triple double. Jokic did all that in only 20 minutes on the court.

Asked Nikola Jokic if it’s hard for him to play in the All-Star Game. “For me, it is actually. I don’t know what to do.” — Mike Singer (@msinger) February 21, 2022

He is one of the best passing bigs in the league if not the best and his numbers reflect that. The Denver Nuggets are 6th in the league with two starters down. Some believe he is currently playing better than his MVP season.

Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are close to a return and if the team reunites before the playoffs, the Nuggets will end up becoming a huge threat.

