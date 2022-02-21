“LeBron James really sunk that game-winner to scream ‘Cleveland, this is for you’”: NBA Twitter erupts as The King drills the game-winning fadeaway to defeat Team Durant 163-160

With the game on the line, LeBron James proceeded to knock down a tough fadeaway to help his team grab a huge 163-160 win over Team Durant.

The 71st edition of the NBA All-Star Weekend couldn’t have asked for a more poetic ending. LeBron James, the prodigal son of Akron, made his return to Cleveland and ended up knocking down the game-winning shot.

This year’s ASG was as energetic and action-packed as everyone expected it to be. Stephen Curry exploded for 50 steph-ortless points, shattering numerous records with his 16 three-pointers, Joel Embiid had an entertaining 36-point double-double, Giannis too had an outstanding 30-point double-double, Morant and LaVine provided us with some of the best dunks we’ve seen all weekend long (yes, including the dunk contest). However, it was LBJ who put the cherry on top of the cake by scoring the game-winning points.

Also Read: Warriors’ superstar drops 50, makes 16 triples as Team LeBron takes home the win in the All-Star Game

With Team LeBron leading 161-160, 2 points away from the target score, who better to make the shot to win it in Cleveland. The King called for an iso with Zach guarding him. Taking his time, the King turned around and proceeded to knock down the absolutely tough game-winning shot to seal the win.

CLEVELANDDDD THIS IS FOR YOU. Bron called game. pic.twitter.com/e4nVTxA8eh — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 21, 2022

NBA Twitter goes crazy as LeBron James grabs the win hitting a fadeaway over Zach LaVine

As soon as Bron hit the game-winning fadeaway, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

CLEVELAND THIS IS FOR YOU pic.twitter.com/LbNKDTqXgB — Big A 🦉 (@ZionU10) February 21, 2022

Jimmy Butler looking at LeBron like “yeah you a bad mf” pic.twitter.com/PSM0x5pQlZ — The NBA Expert (@RealNBAExpert) February 21, 2022

LEBRON JAMES!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 21, 2022

All these all-stars deferred to THE ONE when it mattered — 🏆LakersGuru🏆 (@GuruLakers) February 21, 2022

James recorded 24 points and pulled down 8 rebounds as he went on to improve his record to 5-0 in the new format of the All-Star Game.

Also Read: Kobe Bryant let his disappointment known to the NBA players for playing the All-Star games for fun

Knowing Bron, he’ll try finishing his career without losing the exhibition game even once when named captain.