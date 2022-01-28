“I don’t play golf, and Michael Jordan doesn’t play volleyball”: Wilt Chamberlain was in awe of His Airness when he met him for the first time during the 1997 All-Star weekend

During the NBA’s 50th anniversary edition All-Star weekend, Wilt Chamberlain spoke about meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.

When we talk about dominating big men in the league, it is impossible not to mention Wilt Chamberlain. The seven-foot center was a walking double-double machine. For most of today’s generation, Wilt the Stilt is the legend who scored 100-points in a game. A record not likely to be broken anytime soon.

Talking about the All-Star weekend approaching soon, Chamberlain held the record for the most no of points scored in an All-Star game for 55-years. However, in 2017, Anthony Davis eclipsed Chamberlain’s 42-point record, scoring a mammoth 52-points.

Wilt the Stilt played in an era without the 3-point line coupled with different rules and regulations. The Hall of Famer was part of the NBA’s 35th, 50th, and 75th-anniversary team. The 1996-97 that marked 50-years of the NBA had Chamberlain in attendance for the All-Star weekend in Cleveland.

Former NBC reporter Ahmad Rashad caught up with Chamberlain during the game, asking him about Michael Jordan.

Wilt Chamberlain addresses meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.

Surprisingly, the Philadelphia legend hadn’t met Air Jordan before the 1997 NBA All-Star game. At the time, MJ was at the peak of his career, coming off his fourth championship and the iconic 72-10 season. The Bulls legend had established himself as the GOAT.

Thus with Chamberlain in attendance for the All-Star game, veteran reporter Ahmad Rashad caught up with him to discuss ball. The former NFL asked Wilt the Stilt about his first meeting with his Airness, to which he replied the following.

“Well, I just wanted to say hello to a man. I was like everybody else, I am in awe. We spoke about getting together and talk sometime, it was nice, most people thought that we had met. But no, I don’t play golf, and he doesn’t play volleyball.”

When asked if anybody could top his 42-point performance in the 1962 All-Star game, Chamberlain had the following response.

“I don’t think so, if someone did, they would have to get 27 rebounds too. I don’t know.”

February 9, 1997 | During a special “50 Greatest Players” All-Star Weekend, NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain spoke with Ahmad Rashad about his first ever interaction with Michael Jordan#NBA #BullsNation #NBA75 pic.twitter.com/J2ygOF9RJC — The Jordan Rules (@Rules23Jordan) January 27, 2022

Though Jordan couldn’t eclipse Chamberlain’s 42-point performance, he had come close during the 1988 All-Star weekend, where he dropped 40-points and was the MVP.