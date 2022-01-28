“Andrew Wiggins is starting over Karl-Anthony Towns?!”: Warriors forward’s getting selected as an All-Star Starter over other superstars has left experts baffled

Andrew Wiggins’ selection in the starting-5 of the All-Star team over several All-NBA players is coming off as an unpopular decision to most.

Since the 2022 All-Star team announcement, Andrew Wiggins making it as a starter on the Western team ahead of the likes of Devin Booker and Luka Doncic has been running rounds all over social media.

While it is as hard to swallow as it gets, the rigidity of the position-based line-up made it impossible for the sensational guards to get the selection ahead of Warriors forward.

But considering just the frontcourt as well, he got better of his own teammate and DPOY candidate Draymond Green, another DPOY front-runner in Utah’s Rudy Gobert, and also his former Timberwolves’ teammate Karl-Anthony Towns.

All of them rank above the 26-year-old forward in the media ranking. Wiggins stood 6th in media voting and 5th among players, suggesting he had a reasonable chance of making the team as a reserve. But he was 3rd on fans voting, which changed the game for the first time All-Star.

Andrew Wiggins starting the All-Star game over KAT and Rudy Gobert makes no sense

Getting selected over Green might not raise many eyebrows because they are teammates and Draymond might still be out injured during the All-Star game next month. But being selected over KAT and Gobert has made it tough to consider these selections fair.

While Wiggins might be the starter in the frontcourt of the second-best team in the NBA as of now, Towns has led his team to stay around the .500 mark. The wolves stand above both LA teams even after their loss to the Warriors on Thursday.

Although in a loss KAT did show why he deserves the selection over his former teammate who had 19-points, 5-rebounds, 4-assists in the game while averaging less than that for the season. Whereas the Wolves big man had 31-points, 12-rebounds, 6-assists, and 2-steals in the loss.

He might or might not mind his snub but Towns leads Wiggins in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals, field goal percentage, 3-point percentage, and free-throw percentage. While Gobert is on another stratosphere from Wiggins on the defensive side of the court.

Nothing makes his selection over these players fair. Maybe it’s time for the NBA to reconsider their position based on All-Star selection or the 50-25-25 share of the fans-media-player voting.