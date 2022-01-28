“Daddy you’re a starter, you’re a starter!”: Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins shares the wholesome way in which he found out about his first All-Star selection

Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins talks about his first All-Star selection, shares the story of how his daughter gave him the news

Becoming an NBA All-Star is a dream of every kid who ever steps foot in the NBA. However, to be selected as the Top 24 in a league having more than 450 players is not simple. There is a lot of hard work that goes in, day in and day out. Andrew Wiggins is the personification of the same.

Also Read: “Right now we’re a wildly entertaining team. I just want to be entertaining, don’t want to be wild!”: Warriors’ Head Coach Steve Kerr talks about the team’s recent performances, after win over the Timberwolves

Wiggins made his way to the Dubs, through a trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Wolves. It has been almost two seasons now, that Wiggins has been with the Dubs. During this time, not only has he gotten better offensively, but also has become one of the best two-way players in the league. In Klay Thompson‘s absence, Andrew Wiggins stepped up and became the 2nd best defender on the team, behind Draymond Green. This season, Wigs has been a pillar on both ends of the floor. He’s been averaging 18.1 points while shooting 40.4% from the deep.

“My daughter woke me up and told me I’d become an All-Star starter”: Andrew Wiggins

The NBA announced the All-Star Starters at 4 PM PT. With the Dubs playing the Minnesota Timberwolves later, Andrew Wiggins was at home, taking his pre-game nap. After the game, Wiggins was asked about how was his afternoon, and that is when he talked about how he’d found out.

“It was mind-blowing. I was taking my little pregame nap, and then my girl and my daughter woke me up and said you’re a starter! you’re a starter! I thought I was dreaming for a second.”

Wiggs found out he was an All-Star starter from his daughter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/gzD6h0DlVM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 28, 2022

Also Read: “Andrew Wiggins is going to be a star for the Warriors in no time!”: When TNT’s Kenny Smith made an insane prediction 2 years before his first All-Star appearance

From being selected as the #1 pick by Cleveland, to making his first All-Star appearance there, Wiggins shared how that feels.

Andrew Wiggins on having his first All-Star Game in Cleveland, which drafted him No. 1 overall back in the day: “Full circle. No better place to have my first All-Star than where it all started.” — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) January 28, 2022

Wiggins has put in the work, and he deserves to be honored for the same. With the All-Star break approaching soon, the Dubs would like to build on their start and get more wins before the business end of the season hits. With Draymond out, Andrew would have to play a big part in the same.