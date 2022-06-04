“I don’t think anybody has Stephen Curry in their top 10 all-time”: Shannon Sharpe’s proclamation about the $215 million Warriors point guard sends NBA Twitter into a riot

Shannon Sharpe is a big LeBron James fan, it’s public knowledge, but for him to omit Stephen Curry out of his top 10 all-time list? ludicrous!

Stephen Curry is having an all-time season this year. On his way to the NBA Finals, he has beaten the likes of MVP Nikola Jokic, rising star Ja Morant, and the most talked-about athlete this year, Luka Doncic.

If Steph manages to overcome the Celtics, he would have beaten one of the league’s best defenses to win the title. What’s more, he is facing another superstar in the form of Jayson Tatum.

The Golden State Warriors are currently down 1-0 and they will be looking to tie the series before they head to Boston. So, despite all that he has been doing, he is still not worthy of sitting amongst the all-time top 10 players in the NBA?

Sounds ludicrous right? A back-to-back MVP winner with 3 rings not in the top 10? Well, Shannon Sharpe thinks he shouldn’t be on that list.

I don’t think anyone has him in their top 10 all time players. Current players, ABSOLUTELY https://t.co/tAInBtioHo — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) June 4, 2022

Shannon Sharpe the LeBron James fan thinks Stephen Curry should not be in the top 10 all-time list.

An analyst like Shannon Sharpe would most definitely put LeBron James as no.1 on his list that is for sure. But to exclude a player of Steph’s caliber is simply ludicrous.

A player on the verge of winning his fourth title and perhaps his first Finals MVP trophy cannot be excluded from a top-10 list. He will have more rings than the likes of Larry Bird and will have the same number as LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal.

Not to mention, he is the leader of this Warriors team. The resurgence of the Golden State team is nothing short of miraculous. They have done their work and deserve to reap their rewards.

The question remains, can they beat the Celtics over the next six games? That is to be seen. But is Stephen Curry a top 10 player of all time? Very much so!

