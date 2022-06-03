“Klay Thompson is more trustable in the NBA Finals than Stephen Curry is!”: Skip Bayless praises Warriors’ #11 while dissing his Splash Brother after Game 1

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless claims Klay Thompson is the key to the Warriors’ success in the NBA Finals, not Stephen Curry

The Boston Celtics went to Chase Center last night and gave it its first taste of a playoff defeat. The Warriors had been unbeaten at Chase till Jaylen Brown, Al Horford, and Derrick White decided to do something about it. The Celtics shot 51.2% from deep, and absolutely destroyed the Warriors in the 4th quarter.

Klay Thompson just had 15 points for the night, a drastic change from the 32 he had in Game 5 against the Mavericks. Stephen Curry had a game-high 34-point performance, but it just wasn’t enough to contain the red-hot Celtics.

Skip Bayless, who was rooting for the Warriors, was not pleased with what went down last night. He went after Stephen Curry and Draymond Green with his tweets last night. This morning he talked about how the Warriors’ X-Factor is their very own Klay Thompson.

Skip Bayless believes Klay Thompson is the Warriors’ key to success

The Golden State Warriors work best when 3 things happen. Stephen Curry gets to his spots and starts making shots. This happened. Draymond Green makes plays, and Klay Thompson lets it fly. The last two didn’t happen last night.

As a result, the Warriors dropped Game 1. Skip Bayless was distraught by Klay’s low shooting volume in Game 1. Thompson shot 14 shots all game, and just 3 attempts in the 4th, despite playing more than 11 minutes.

“Klay Thompson is more trustable in the NBA Finals than Steph Curry is. What disappointed me in the 4th is that Klay barely touched the basketball, he needed more plays called for him.” — @RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/AM6BRCVRKx — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 3, 2022

While Bayless is right about Klay needing more plays drawn for him, he surely can’t expect people to believe what he’s uttering. Klay is trustable, but Stephen Curry averaged 26.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.2 rebounds in the Finals.

Steph is the Warriors’ heart and soul, and even Klay would agree with the same. However, one does expect Klay to hoist up more shots in Game 2 on Sunday.