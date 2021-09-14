“I don’t think anybody on Chicago Bulls is selfish”: Zach LaVine addresses the recent doubts about his “fit” with newest Bulls star DeMar DeRozan

Chicago superstar Zach LaVine addresses his nay-sayers who question his “fit” with the newest Bulls star DeMar DeRozan.

Over the last couple of years, the Chicago Bulls have been a lottery team at best. Even though the Bulls organisation is one of the best dynasties in league history, they are yet to reach the NBA Finals in 23 years.

In recent history, the Bulls franchise hasn’t even advanced to the postseason since the 2016-2017 season. However, the Chicago front office has been working to change that narrative this offseason. Providing help to Zach LaVine was their topmost priority entering the 2021 Free Agency. And in a few exciting deals, the organisation managed to add incredible guards Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan on the roster.

With the LaVine, DeRozan, Ball trio, alongside the versatile big man Nikola Vucevic, the Chicago Bulls are easily a better team than last season. And could very well finish as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Definitely, this new Bulls team is drastically better than what the team has looked like for the past decade, to be fair. However, while these players are surely great individual athletes, there have been many doubters who have been questioning their fit.

DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine share the same opinions on the entire “fit” doubts they are receiving

Before these doubts further grew in every fan’s mind, LaVine was quick to shut that narrative down. In a recent interview, the recent Olympic gold medalist let everyone know that there won’t be any problems while sharing the court with new teammates.

“I don’t get that at all, because that’s just outside narratives,” the Bulls guard said. “At the end of the day, we are some of the basketball players in the world and we know how to make something work. It’s our job to get out there and get to know each other, obviously personally and as a basketball player. It’s easy to make things work on the basketball court if you all have the same intent, and that’s winning.”

“I don’t think anybody on this team is selfish. With that, going forward, if that is the standard, we’re going to figure out everything because we’re too good of basketball players, we work too much, we care too much about the game for it not to.”

Newest Chicago star DeMar DeRozan too gave his inputs on the whole “fit” situation, echoing a similar mindset as LaVine.

“It’s basketball. Lot of people I see criticizing, talking about ‘fit this, fit that’ have probably never even played basketball… for me, if everybody is on the same page mentality and wants to win, it don’t matter about a fit.”

Spoke with @chicagobulls star Zach LaVine, who addressed the idea he does not “fit” with DeMar DeRozan: “I don’t get that at all, because that’s just outside narratives.”

Well, would you look at that?! The two stars are already on the same page.

Sure, Chicago is not a threat to the Nets or the Lakers for the 2022 Championship title. However, with the big names on the roster, the Bulls will surely hope to advance to the postseason and have a deep playoffs run.