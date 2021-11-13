“I don’t understand why we don’t play any defense!”: Lakers star Anthony Davis publicly airs out his frustrations after an embarrassing blowout loss to Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves

Lakers star Anthony Davis reveals his unbridled frustration with his team in the third quarter against the Timberwolves

So, were the Lakers’ last two victories a false dawn, after all?

It’s crazy to think that before this season, even the Lakers’ greatest detractors at least thought this team was a lock for the postseason. But now, 13 games down, the franchise just stands 7-6. We won’t lie, those are lottery team numbers right there.

Worse, many of these losses have even come against teams that either haven’t made it past the first round of the postseason or just didn’t qualify for the tournament in the first place, last season. And their most recent one came against exactly this type of team as well.

Playing against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Lakeshow didn’t just lose, they were blown out 107-83. Embarrassing doesn’t begin to define it.

After the game, Anthony Davis sat down with members of the media, where he was asked the reason behind their emphatic loss. And let’s just say, the man held nothing back in his response.

Anthony Davis fails to hide his frustration as he talks about the Lakers’ problems on the defensive end of the floor

Thinking back to this past offseason, everyone in the NBA community had a lot to say and even doubt about the Lakers’ offense. But, perhaps it is defense that should have been the topic of conversation all along.

The franchise has been nothing better than absolutely abysmal. In fact, as things stand, they stand as the third-worst defensive team in the NBA right now. The only ones worse are the Charlotte Hornets and the Memphis Grizzlies.

This weakness of the team really showed up against the Timberwolves as well, as they let 40 whole points in the third quarter, while only scoring 12 themselves.

Watching your side falter like this can be frustrating for sure. Even with that being said though, it seems the loss really affected Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis on the third quarter: “We sucked. No defense. Can’t score … Why? I can’t tell you” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 13, 2021

As things stand, the Lakers have a massive hole in their ship, that others have been openly exploiting. And if they don’t fix it up quickly, we could be seeing them sink to the bottom very, very soon.

