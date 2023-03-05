“I F*ck With Your New Single!”: How Shaquille O’Neal Had Glorilla Gasping for Air

Shaquille O’Neal is unquestionably best known for his body of work during his time in the NBA. However, since his retirement, the man has also gone on to work as an actor in commercials and movies, alongside being a DJ too. And for this story, the latter profession is of particular interest.

You see, to be a successful Disc Jockey, you must obviously have impeccable taste in all kinds of music. And given how successful DJ Diesel is, we’d say that the man has that in spades.

So, in turn, when he takes an interest in an artist, it is a compliment of the highest order. And on one occasion, hip-hop star Glorilla revealed how she discovered that she was on that list.

Let’s dive into it.

Glorilla talks about the special moment she found out Shaquille O’Neal had taken an interest in her

Glorilla’s popularity has been surging for some time now in the music industry. So, suffice it to say that countless other artists know her name now, and even wish to work with her soon.

However, while bigger music artists may know her now, Shaquille O’Neal may just have been the first. And as Glorilla reveals, he let her know about it in a rather special way. Take a look at the clip in the Instagram post below.

Finding out that the man you idolized for so long is now a fan of yours is possibly the greatest feeling in the world. But unfortunately, it isn’t one that most people in the world are privy to.

Luckily for her, Glorilla was one of the few to have achieved enough to win this honor. And something tells us Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t mind being put in that position by the hip-hop artist.

Shaquille O’Neal was once confronted by idols of his own

During the prime of his NBA career, Shaquille O’Neal famously had a deal with Reebok. And during his time with the brand, Shaq took them to new, almost unforeseen heights.

So, what did Reebok do to add to the man’s hype at the time? They paired him up with all of his past basketball idols. And frankly, it resulted in one of the most iconic commercials of all time.

When it comes to the greatest commercials in NBA history, this one isn’t brought up nearly enough. And we do hope that one day this masterpiece will receive all the love it deserves.

