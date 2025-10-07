Scottie Pippen Broke Down The Philosophy Behind Constantly Being Pitted Against Michael Jordan In Practice

Chicago Bulls forward Scottie Pippen, right, assists teammate Michael Jordan off the court for a timeout against the Utah Jazz during Game 5 of the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Finals on June 11, 1997 | Credits- IMAGO / Newscom World

The 1990s Chicago Bulls are always part of the conversation when basketball fans discuss greatness. Led by Michael Jordan, they captured six NBA championships and defined an era. But Jordan didn’t do it alone. Scottie Pippen was the ultimate No. 2, driven by a relentless desire to prove himself alongside the GOAT, which pushed him to elite status. And behind it all was coach Phil Jackson’s masterplan.

Jordan and Pippen didn’t get along well on the court because they were best friends. They were both so competitive that they had to outshine each other during practice, something Pippen admitted way back in 2005.

When journalist David Friedman asked him about his chemistry with Jordan, Pippen replied by explaining how Jackson made them face-off against each other in practice. It was how they learned to lead their own units against each other.

“Well, it was just great because it taught us how to compete at all times. That was part of Phil’s practice philosophy: to get two guys out there who wanted to win all the time and put us on separate teams. Now, you’ve got two guys who have to get their own group together; they have to use their leadership, not just their ability to do what they can do on the court,” stated Pippen.

“Ultimately, it’s whose team wins, gets the last laugh. That was one thing that made me and Michael the players we are today, the fact that we competed very hard in practice. It made the game very easy, because it was just a carryover (from the practice court to the games),” the Bulls legend added.

That kind of intensity is exactly what made the Bulls nearly unbeatable. When practices feel tougher than actual games, you’re bound to dominate when the lights come on. MJ and Pippen were iron sharpening iron, pushing each other past their limits every day. It makes sense why their game looked effortless.

Not everything was merry between Jordan and Pippen

Of course, the dynamic duo of Pippen and Jordan had its share of problems. Over the years, their relationship soured, especially after Pippen felt disrespected by how he was portrayed in The Last Dance documentary. He’s been open about feeling underappreciated for his role in the Bulls’ success, which has led to some harsh words aimed at MJ. It’s a sad twist, considering how much history and glory the two shared on the court.

Still, Pippen’s views about balling against MJ in practice should be archived in the Hall of Fame itself. In the same interview with Friedman, he said, “I think it just comes from playing together over time, but practice is definitely what brought it all together.”

“Putting the time in on the practice court and competing, playing hard, getting an understanding of one another. That’s what got us over the hump,” Pippen added.

What Jordan and Pippen built together changed basketball forever, setting a standard that few duos have ever matched. Time may have driven a wedge between them, but their legacy remains untouchable. No matter how they feel now, the game will always remember them as champions.