“When Did Shaquille O’Neal Hand Over the Keys to Kobe Bryant?”: Gilbert Arenas Wants Anthony Davis to Take the Reins to Lakers From LeBron James

As things stand, the Los Angeles Lakes have two bonafide superstars on their roster. LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the two best players on the team. However, at the age of 38, the King is on his last legs and really isn’t a No.1 option. But, he may have to continue being the “guy”. After all, according to Gilbert Arenas, Davis admires James too much to take the keys.

Advertisement

Speaking on his podcast Gil’s Arena, he claimed that if a team has two superstars on their roster, there can only be one in control. In this case, it is more so LeBron than it is AD. This led to him bringing up the example of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. He remarked that Shaq never handed the keys to Kobe, the Black Mamba just took them. “When you have two stars on a team, no one is handing over the keys, just one is taking them. When did Shaq hand over the keys to Kobe? Never,” said Arenas.

Advertisement

This an interesting statement from Agent Zero, and one that is very much applicable to The Brow and his future. He has the ability to be the No.1 option. But, in Arenas’ opinion, AD needs to show more aggression if he wants Bron to leave the team in his hands.

This is an opinion that many fans, analysts, and players alike have held for quite a while now. Davis is an incredible player and would more than likely be the main guy on most other teams in the NBA. However, if he hopes to one day lead the Lakers, he is going to have to prove it to both Bron and the Lakers nation.

Shannon Sharpe and James Worthy believe that the Lakers are Anthony Davis’ team

Two of the many people who believe the Lakers now belong to Anthony Davis are Shannon Sharpe and James Worthy. Worthy, a Hall of Famer and Laker legend believes that LeBron James is on his last legs in the NBA. As such, he believes that things will revolve around AD going forward.

However, what is most surprising is Sharpe’s comments. A die-hard King James fan, one would not expect the NFL legend to make such a claim. And, to be fair to him he doesn’t. He still strongly believes that LeBron is the face of the NBA. That being said, he feels that Davis is undoubtedly the face of the Lakers and should start pulling his weight now that the King is in his 21st season.

Advertisement

It’s clear to see that a lot of people have high expectations of the Brow. But, the question remains, can he live up to said expectations? At this point, only time will tell.