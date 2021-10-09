“Luka Doncic, you aren’t getting that foul this year!”: Clippers’ Terance Mann celebrates drawing a charging foul against the Mavericks’ star during the preseason encounter

Clippers’ forward Terance Mann celebrates drawing an offensive foul on Mavericks’ Luka Doncic, gets hit with NSFW comments

Over the last couple of years, the rivalry between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers has emerged as an entertaining one. One can also reframe this as the rivalry between Luka Doncic and the LA Clippers. Over the last two seasons, the Clippers have stood in Doncic’s way from progressing ahead in the playoffs. Having lost to the Clippers two times in a row, Luka Doncic would surely like to change that narrative.

Also Read: “Kobe Bryant said welcome to the family”: Donovan Mitchell recalls signing with BODYARMOR, a company where the Mamba invested $6M

However, it hasn’t been easy for the Clippers to win over the Mavericks. They had their difficulties containing the Slovenian sensation. However, as Luka grows, he would only continue to grow better and pose more of a threat. The rivalry between Luka and the Clippers was in full effect when they faced each other last night for their preseason matchup. Doncic got the last laugh tonight, with the Mavs winning the contest 122-114.

Luka Doncic hits Terance Mann and squad with NSFW comment after an offensive foul

At the start of the second quarter, Luka Doncic was driving to the basket, when he was met with Terance Mann. Mann rose straight up to challenge the shot, and Doncic ended up knocking him down. The referees called an offensive foul, upon which both Terance Mann and the Clippers bench were ecstatic.

Luka Doncic did not appreciate that, and turned to the bench and hit them with a ‘Shut the f*** up!”

Here’s the play where Terance Mann blocks Luka Doncic and then draws an offensive foul on him. Mann celebrated and let him hear it while Luka says, ‘shut the f*ck up,’ twice to the Clippers bench. pic.twitter.com/HK0hPUDjJU — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 9, 2021

Also Read: “There was never a debate between Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan!”: NBA Twitter brings back the time the Black Mamba absolutely embarrassed the Spurs legend during the Conference Finals

The new NBA rules have made life better for defenders and would be an adjustment for stars like Luka Doncic, Trae Young, and James Harden.