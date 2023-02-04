Ben Simmons Pictured with “Baby Driver” Star Eiza Gonzalez Amidst Trade Deadline Drama with the Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets have the attention of the entire NBA community right now with the trade deadline approaching. After Shams and Woj dropped news of All-Star guard Kyrie Irving demanding a trade, an inactive market seems to be springing to life.

The Nets have seen quite a lot of movement over the past couple of seasons, and it might yet continue this season too. Kyrie Irving, however, isn’t the only Nets all-star who seems keen to make a move.

It would appear Ben Simmons has been seeing some movement too in his life, albeit outside his capacity as a basketball player.

The Nets star was touted to be in a relationship and even possibly engaged to Love Island fame Maya Jama well into 2022. Ever since they had a falling out, rumors surrounding Simmons’ love life had been doing their rounds amongst the Paparazzi.

And it would appear there is a publication-worthy update on that side of town. Hollywood actress Eiza Gonzalez was spotted with the Nets star recently stirring up the rumor mill.

Ben Simmons and the “Baby Driver” star were spotted walking together.

Eiza Gonzalez is of Mexican origin and broke into the Hollywood spotlight with a starring role in the acclaimed 2017 movie Baby Driver. The actress went on to be a part of legendary franchises and blockbusters such as Hobbs and Shaw and Godzilla vs. Kong.

Ben Simmons with Eiza Gonzalez last night 👀 pic.twitter.com/vZZkGAqHaL — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 4, 2023

The Australian superstar has had his share of high-profile relationships, but this might be the most Hollywood of them all. And with Hollywood-esque drama unfurling at Brooklyn, this might just slip under the radar for Simmons’ sake.

They say love heals, and the Nets sure hope this heals the shoddy offensive form Simmons has displayed all season. If there is a franchise that could use a lucky break in some form, it is the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons is averaging career lows for points and assists in 2022-23.

Simmons wasn’t an offensive savant or a shooting threat at any point in his career. However, the Aussie star was always a fast-break weapon and showed excellent vision. While his calling card was his defensive ability, Simmons showed considerable promise offensively too at Philly.

But a long layoff from basketball arguably hurt his offensive rhythm more than any expected. The former All-Star is averaging only 7.4 points for the season, to go with 6.4 assists a game. Good, but not quite Simmons’ numbers.

Breaking up with Maya Jama and going through his Philly episode was bound to affect the star. Maybe Eiza is the spark that gets the ball rolling in Simmons’ favor. All parties could use a boost at this point.

