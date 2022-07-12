“LeBron James had a 27/7/7 before signing a $90 million deal”: ‘The King’ would actually post his NBA career average before being drafted

LeBron James has never put up 27/7/7 in the NBA but he once did so prior to making it to the league during a McDonalds All-American Game.

When talking about who the greatest basketball player is, LeBron James doesn’t get nearly as much love as Michael Jordan does. The GOAT debate is one that has ravaged NBA media for years on end but one topic that fans unanimously have agreed upon is the fact that ‘The Chosen One’ is the greatest all-around player in league history.

LeBron James has displayed an incredibly innate feel for the game throughout his two decades in the NBA. His passing and overall play as a floor general is second to known as he’s able to orchestrate plays before defenses even realize what has taken place.

And of course, his scoring is on another level as he’s currently second all-time in regular season points scored. More impressive than that however, is that he is the NBA’s leading scorer across 75 years when combining both the Playoffs with the regular season.

The eye-test matches what’s displayed on the stats sheet as he’s put up 37,062 points, 10,045 assists, and 10,210 rebounds in his 19 regular seasons, making him the only member of the 37k, 10k, 10k club.

LeBron James had himself a 27/7/7 once.

Those aforementioned stats divided by the number of games he’s played would give us James’s career averages. For the longest time, his career averages could be rounded out to 27 ppg, 7 rpg, and 7apg. Despite playing 1,366 regular season games, LeBron James has never put up 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists, in a game.

Well, he may have not done that in the NBA but he did so a couple months prior to being drafted into it. During the 2003 McDonald’s All-American Game, James, according to BleacherReport, put up exactly 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists. LeBron James would go on to sign his iconic $90 million Nike deal two months after in May 2003.

Him having a 27/7/7 game wouldn’t matter as much now because rounding off his current career rebounds would actually result in 8rpg as he averages 7.5 rebounds a game now.

With his career averages now being 27/8/7, he’s actually had a game like this before. It was against Atlanta on April 7th, 2017.