“I Gave Him The Drugs”: Damon Wayans’ Wild Response To Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus Being Found With C*caine

Few people can say that they’ve lived next to the GOAT, Michael Jordan. Famed actor Damon Wayans is one of those people. The star of comedy classics like Blankman and The Last Boy Scout appeared on Club Shay Shay alongside Shannon Sharpe to speak on being MJ’s neighbor, which included him weighing in on His Airness’s son Marcus getting caught with c*caine.

Back in February, Marcus, 34, was arrested and charged with possession of c*caine in central Florida. The possession was just a second-degree misdemeanor, but Marcus also resisted arrest from the police who took him in, adding another misdemeanor to his charges. The incident made headlines everywhere and was a bad look for the former University of Central Florida player.

Sharpe brought up Marcus’s bad behavior to Damon during their interview as a way to segway into talking about parenting. However, he did forget that this was a Wayans he was talking — and left the door open for the 64-year-old comedian to take a shot at Michael Jordan’s oldest son.

“I gave him the drugs,” uttered Wayans to uproarious laughter in the room. Sharpe tried to reword the question and asked Damon how he would have reacted as a father if the same thing had happened to one of his kids. ““Here’s what’s funny about my family: we’re comedians, so you don’t want to write us some new material,” he quipped right back.

Damon Wayans Reacts To Michael Jordan's Son Doing Dr*gs & Going To Rehab “Here’s what’s funny about my family: we’re comedians, so you don’t want to write us some new material.” pic.twitter.com/6343Hd9YDM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) April 7, 2025

Damon did get serious for a moment to speak on how his kids’ generation doesn’t have the same raw intensity needed to reach the “next level.” “I had that,” he stated confidently, “because I missed meals. My kids never missed meals.”

The comedy legend didn’t want Jordan to think that he was just throwing strays at his son, though. He recalled being MJ’s neighbor and even revealed that the two “grew close.” “We have a relationship that is based in love and respect. He taught me a lot of things about life.” It makes sense why Damon would feel comfortable poking fun at Marcus considering his relationship with MJ.

Damon Wayans and his son once spoke about living next to Jordan

Damon and his son, Damon Jr., spoke with People back in January about what it was like to live next to one of the greatest sports figures of all time. For Damon Sr., it was all about respecting Jordan’s privacy as he was only in the neighborhood due to filming the 1996 classic Space Jam.

“One thing I really put my foot down for was don’t bother him,” he stated. “He moved in for the whole summer [next door], and I only went over to the house once, and that’s because he invited me in.”

However, Damon Jr. felt differently. “Michael Jordan used to come over and eat all my snacks. That’s how good our snacks were. He came over too much,” he joked. “Shout-out to Jordan, though.”

The father-and-son star in the new CBS sitcom Poppa’s House. One must wonder if Michael Jordan watches the program and thinks…Didn’t I used to live next to those guys?