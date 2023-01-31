Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Hornets? Bucks Release Injury Report For 2021 NBA Finals MVP

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks find themselves second in the East after the Sixers lost to Orlando. They sport this record (2 losses behind the #1 Celtics) despite a number of injury-enforced absences.

Their 3 stars – Giannis, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday – have all missed time to varying degrees due to injuries. They have had to lean deep into their roster strength in order to keep their team rolling.

Having started the season off 9-0, the Bucks have since gone 24-17 – not worth much writing about. However, they recently put together several wins in the middle of this inconsistent patch.

Giannis missed action for a couple of January games which Jrue Holiday and co swung the Bucks’ way. And with him back in action, they have prospered with an ongoing 4-game win streak.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been at the heart of everything good about the Milwaukee Bucks for nearly 10 years now. The Greek Freak is a mismatch unlike any other in the NBA – too long to be guarded by wings, and too fast to be guarded by bigs.

His ability to impose his will in the paint has led to a ton of great results over the years. The 28-year-old will be looking to build on that whenever he comes into action next.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets?

The Milwaukee Bucks’ injury report for tonight does not have many features on it. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo will find himself on this list, as he’s experiencing knee soreness.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Tuesday’s game against the Hornets. OUT: Serge Ibaka, Bobby Portis Probable:

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee soreness)

MarJon Beauchamp (right patella tendinitis) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) January 30, 2023

In the absence of Bobby Portis, Giannis will likely have to play extended minutes if he takes the floor. It shouldn’t be much of a problem for the Freak, although coach Mike Budenholzer uses his superstar quite lightly during the regular season.

Giannis stats this season

The Greek Freak is averaging a career-high 31.7 points per game this year. Although his shooting splits are down across the board, his volume makes up for his fall in efficiency.

Giannis is 3rd in the league in the scoring title race, ahead of the likes of Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, and LeBron James. He also ranks second in rebounds per game, averaging 12 per contest.

Though his blocks and steals are way down from previous seasons and his turnovers are up, Giannis remains perhaps the most unstoppable force in the league today.