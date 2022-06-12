“I giggled about crossing Michael Jordan, and we lost that game!”: Grant Hill recounted a story about his first matchup with the Bulls legend playing against the 1992 Dream Team 

Grant Hill was supposed to be the guy who took over Michael Jordan. Injuries derailed his career but he did get to beat MJ, momentarily.

Grant Hill is an NBA legend with one of the most ‘What if’ careers of all time. The insane potential he had, his skill set, and his demeanor could have made him one of the greatest players of all time.

The Detroit Pistons thought they had the perfect answer to Michael Jordan in the mid-90s but a string of injuries and bad luck derailed his career.

At the height of his powers, Hill was monstrous. He could put the works on any player there was virtually nothing players could do to stop him. Not even Michael Jordan could do anything about Grant Hill.

So, when the two faced each other for the first time, how else was it supposed to go?

Grant Hill on Michael Jordan (1996) pic.twitter.com/CUedfOCBYL — 90s NBA (@NBA90s) March 20, 2022

I giggled about crossing Michael Jordan, and we lost the game! Grant Hill recounts a story

So, when a young Grant Hill, the star of Duke University meets Michael Jordan the face of the NBA, what happens?

He challenges him, of course! Keep in mind, that this is while MJ is playing for the Dream Team of 1992. Grant is unfazed and he manages to cross MJ up. He smiles, giggles even. He has just beaten his idol for a bucket.

They still go on to lose the game and yet, Grant recalls it as one of his fondest memories. The two have always been courteous off the court and even share a relationship of mutual respect and admiration.

