“You’re Going To Die”: JJ Redick’s ‘Ominous’ Warning To Teams Playing Drop Against Luka Doncic

With the Purple and Gold securing a six-game win streak by beating the LA Clippers on Sunday night, JJ Redick was in high spirits. Luka Doncic led the team with 29 points and 9 assists, spelling a return to form as he acclimatizes to his new team.

After the game, Redick reflected on how the Lakers too, intend to adjust to Doncic. Given his prowess in the pick-and-roll, the Clippers consistently overcommitted to Doncic, forcing the five-time All-Star to make decisions under pressure.

Redick understood his opponent’s defensive strategy, arguing that teams will do anything to avoid giving Luka an inch of space on the perimeter. “The nature of playing with Luka Doncic is if you play drop coverage against him, you’re going to die,” the rookie head coach remarked.

In drop coverage, the defending center stays behind the level of the screen, waiting for either the roller or the ball-handler to drive to the paint. However, given Doncic’s ability to score from all three levels and make crosscourt passes, teams are wary to allow him room on the perimeter.

The Lakers’ coach also touched on how his team can further leverage Luka’s scoring threat moving forward. “So, teams are going to rattle or they’re gonna blitz. We have to be better and we’re going to figure that out. It helps when you can play all shooting lineups, I’m not concerned about that.”

In a blitz, defending teams will typically try to limit the ball-handler’s ability to find the roller in the paint. As such, Luka will find it easier to move the ball to a teammate on the perimeter. This is why Redick believes in lineups where the screener can pick-and-pop, allowing the Lakers to exploit double teams on Doncic.

On average, the Slovenian guard has been involved in 10.6 pick-and-roll actions per game this season. As the ball handler, he is generating 0.91 points per possession. Given his injury woes though, it shouldn’t be surprising that his numbers are slightly down from last year.

During the 2023-24 season, Doncic was still engaging in exactly 10.6 pick-and-roll actions per game but he was creating 1.07 points per possession. It was the highest mark among all players who attempted at least 8 pick-and-rolls per game.

Those possessions also ended with an effective field goal percentage of 61.8%, ranking him in the 93rd percentile of all PnR ball handlers.

This is the reason why the Lakers were so quick to trade for Mark Williams after landing Luka. Of course, the trade fell apart quickly, but it’s a promising sign that the Purple and Gold recognize just how much value Doncic can create for a high-flying big man.

Until they land a true center via trade or free agency though, Luka and the Lakers will have to make do with LeBron James. And naturally, James’ downhill pressure paired with Doncic’s elite perimeter offense, are plenty to force defenses into tough decisions.

When LeBron screens for Luka, teams can either contain James on the roll or limit Doncic on the ball. And when they overcommit, both superstars are capable of making quick reads and pinpoint passes. Their partnership, and LeBron’s MVP-caliber performances in February, have spurred the Lakers to a 7-1 record since trading for the Slovenian superstar.