“Kevin Garnett called me this summer and said Diesel please join me!”: Shaq subjects Celtics fans to his horrid acoustics during the ‘Big Ticket’s’ jersey retirement

The Boston Celtics throw it back to the 2011 season where Shaq hilariously sang a song about Kevin Garnett recruiting him.

Shaq has done what only a few players in NBA history can claim to do and that is clear the VIBGYOR scale of colors in terms of wearing jerseys of all different color schemes. After winning his 4th and final ring with the Miami Heat, ‘The Big Aristotle’ became a journeyman of sorts in the latter stages if his career.

He landed in Phoenix in 2007 and would take his talents to Cleveland to team up with LeBron James in 2009. His final destination would be the Boston Celtics during his final season in the NBA in 2010-11. At this point in his career, Shaq was trying to get himself one more ring by any means necessary and was having fun while doing it too.

Like how Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors after a disheartening NBA Finals, Kevin Garnett did the same in the summer of 2010 as he recruited the 3x Finals MVP in his 19th season in the league.

Shaq sings for Kevin Garnett in a throwback video.

Kevin Garnett finally got his no.5 jersey retired by the Boston Celtics a couple nights ago and it marked for one of the greater moments in recent Celtics history with KF=G and Ray Allen making amends after nearly a decade of beefing.

Amidst all of this, the Celtics released a video of Shaq hilariously singing a song to Garnett about how he made it onto the Celtics after getting recruited and how much he loves the fans in Boston.

This 2011 Celtics squad had championship aspirations and were the number 2 ranked defense in the league but sadly fell in merely 5 games to LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semis.

Shaq barely got any playing time in the Playoffs and only played in 2 of the Celtics’ 9 postseason bouts. In these 2 bouts, he averaged merely 6 minutes of play and 1 point a game.