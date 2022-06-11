“I don’t want to say ‘I’m the greatest ever, I want to show it!”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry responded incredibly to questions on him surpassing Michael Jordan as GOAT

Steph Curry is 2 games away from winning his 4th NBA championship – legends like AI and Karl Malone do not have even one.

Since making the NBA finals in 2019, the Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs until this year. On their return to the playoffs after a two-year hiatus, Steph Curry has taken them straight to another final. Injuries, luck, and general burnout seemed like they played a part in the last two years, but the return to form has been nothing short of spectacular.

Much of it has to be attributed to Steph’s return to form. He had his lowest year since his third season in the league, only managing about 20 PPG. In 2020-21, he played like a man possessed, but could not drag his team to the playoffs. This year, he picked up where he left off, and with his supporting cast, there is not much that can be done to stop him.

Jayson Tatum and co. have been running plays to negate Chef, but the only way to stop him is to pray that he doesn’t catch on fire. Once the net stops swishing when the ball goes in, you are just a spectator witnessing greatness. If Draymond manages to score more points than the rating of his podcast, ring number 4 is incoming.

Steph Curry doesn’t need to do much more to show the world what he’s capable of – he’s done enough to cement his legacy in the game

If there is one man that can be attributed to the way kids play the game now, it is Stephen Wardell Curry. All every kid wants to do now is make three-point shots. What they don’t realize is how much more SC30 brings to the table. From the tip-off to the final whistle, he does not stop moving. Defenders are always running rings because this man can move from one wing to another in the blink of an eye.

Yes, he makes shots that defy the laws of nature but calling him just a 3-point merchant is completely false. One of the most selfless guys in the game, he would gladly give up individual accolades if it meant bringing the team success. A true one-team man, Curry will retire as one of the best players of all time.

His name may or may not feature on some people’s Mt. Rushmore of Basketball, but even the staunch haters cannot deny the influence he’s had on basketball. Once he showed there lies a game outside the 3-point line, the mid-range is no longer a viable option. How many players have you seen being guarded against their half? None, apart from Steph. Not LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, but Steph.

