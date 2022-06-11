Basketball

“I don’t want to say ‘I’m the greatest ever, I want to show it!”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry responded incredibly to questions on him surpassing Michael Jordan as GOAT

"I don't want to say 'I'm the greatest ever, I want to show it!": When Warriors' Stephen Curry responded incredibly to questions on him surpassing Michael Jordan as GOAT
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
Glover Texeira or Jiri Prochazka? Georges St-Pierre Makes His Selection for UFC 275 in Singapore
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I don't want to say 'I'm the greatest ever, I want to show it!": When Warriors' Stephen Curry responded incredibly to questions on him surpassing Michael Jordan as GOAT
“I don’t want to say ‘I’m the greatest ever, I want to show it!”: When Warriors’ Stephen Curry responded incredibly to questions on him surpassing Michael Jordan as GOAT

 Steph Curry is 2 games away from winning his 4th NBA championship – legends like…