Russian celebrity worth $200,000 throws the first punch on Shaquille O’Neal 

You couldn’t have dreamed of this one, Hasbulla, and Shaquille O’Neal team up in Australia, or is it a fight? Well, the Russian looks ready!

There’s a fight brewing in the Land Down Under, on one corner is Hasbulla from Russia and on the other side is Shaquille O’Neal. What is going on?

In the most bizarre of clashes, we can now, witness through the power of the internet, Hasbulla facing off against Shaq of all people. Yes.

Hasbulla the 3′ 4″ comedian and funny man from Russia just challenged the Lakers legend to a showdown.

🇷🇺🛫🇦🇺 5k RT and I’ll fight @SHAQ when I land👊🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/xlRahbfTlR — Crypto Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 25, 2022

Shaq is in Australia, touring and vacationing along with organizing a bunch of meets and greets. So, he naturally picked up on the offer. He even called Hasbulla a big man, despite literally being twice his size!

I’m ready for you big man — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 26, 2022

Hasbulla throws the first punch on Shaquille O’Neal as they square off in the Land Down Under!

Who would have thought, Shaq and Hasbulla hanging out, or is there more? It looks as though Hasbulla was serious about that fight. He’s landed the first punch on Shaquille O’Neal.

The two linked up in Sydney and while it looks like Shaq was chilling when the Russian ambushed him, we don’t know for sure. It is quite comical to see Shaq meeting up with Hasbulla.

The big man has been on a life mission to do a myriad of things and it looks as though this was the next item on his to-do list.

Shaq is everywhere bro, he having a link up wit hasbulla rn😹 — Bsavo🇸🇸🇬🇭🇨🇩🇼🇸🇧🇸🇯🇲🇭🇹 (@UrFadaaMistress) August 27, 2022

Fans have been wondering though. How did this happen? We just think it was meant to be, just wait till we get a picture of the two standing next to each other.

why are hasbulla and shaq both in sydney???? — ex nihilo (@flex_nihilo) August 27, 2022

Shaq out here on a boat, listening to Uzi, getting punched by Hasbulla… 🐐 https://t.co/BRrPYeAmH6 — Pico (@silvadelicz) August 27, 2022

