"I give up... I finally bow down to Stephen Curry!": Kendrick Perkins gives in to the Warriors' star's greatness, and backs Dubs for the 2022 Playoffs

ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins gives in to the Warriors’ greatness and calls Stephen Curry the 2nd best point guard of all-time

The Golden State Warriors are up 3-0 in the Western Conference Finals. Heading back to the American Airlines Center tonight, the Warriors would hope to sweep the Mavericks on the road. Stephen Curry has shown up and proven all haters wrong, leading the Dubs in the postseason.

He’s had two consecutive 30+ point double-doubles in the last two games. Steph has been phenomenal so far, and the Dubs would hope he continues his brilliant form.

Wardell Stephen Curry II 2015 reg season(Unanimous MVP season):

30p

7a

5r

50/45/91 splits 2022 Playoffs:

28p

7a

8r

49/48/82 splits

And ranks 1st amongst ALL players in the playoffs who have defended at least 125 shots Give this man his MF flowers — Keep That Same NRG (@law_marshall) May 24, 2022

Also Read: “Ja Morant and Klay Thompson can’t do that!”: Mychal Thompson praises Andrew Wiggins’ dunk over Luka Doncic and adds even the Warriors star wouldn’t be able to do it

There were dozens of NBA pundits about the last game who were doubting Steph and the Warriors. However, after the Dubs took a commanding 3-0 lead, many changed their minds, including Kendrick Perkins.

Kendrick Perkins calls Stephen Curry the 2nd greatest PG of all-time

For the longest time, Kendrick Perkins has not really had any faith in the Warriors. While the others were jumping on the bandwagon, Perk kept doubting them. However, after the Dubs went up 3-0 over Dallas, he ate his words.

He talked about the same after the Celtics tied the series 2-2 at home late last night. Perk added and went on to call Steph one Finals MVP short of becoming the greatest PG of all time.

Also Read: “Steph Curry is holding opponents to less than 38% from the field!”: JJ Redick shows love to Warriors superstar for stellar defensive work during 2022 Playoffs

He may be late to the party, but he’s arrived.

It’s up to Steph and the Warriors to take on the challenge of completing the sweep tonight. Looking at the pattern of these playoffs, the Warriors like to close the series out at their home only. However, if they sweep the Mavs, they’d get 8 much-needed days of rest before the NBA Finals.