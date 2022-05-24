“Ja Morant and Klay Thompson can’t do that!”: Mychal Thompson praises Andrew Wiggins’ dunk over Luka Doncic and adds even the Warriors star wouldn’t be able to do it  

Mychal Thompson, the father of Klay Thompson has boldly stated that his son would not be able to pull off Andrew Wiggins’ dunk!

The Golden State Warriors look to be comfortably on their way to pulling off a clean sweep over the Dallas Mavericks. The team led by the splash brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson look unstoppable.

Following a dismal 2020-2021 season, all eyes were on the duo of Steph and Klay. Especially since the latter was returning to action after two years.

However, Thompson has shaken off that ACL injury, averaging 20 points, four rebounds, and three assists a game this season. Proving to be a key part of Golden State’s run in the Playoffs!

The basketball world gave Klay Thompson a warm welcome back 🙌 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/iccOpmMAOf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 10, 2022

Klay’s return to action was anticipated and greeted warmly by both Warriors and basketball fans alike. The Chase Center missed his presence and his return has made a huge difference.

Klay Thompson would not have been able to pull off Andrew Wiggins’ dunk over Luka

Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors saw one of the best in-game dunks of the season. The dunk in question involved Andrew Wiggins, who put one over Mavs superstar Luka Doncic.

The dunk was so spectacular, that it had fans, players, and analysts alike fawning over it. This included Mychal Thompson, former NBA player, and Klay’s dad.

Mychal showered praise on Wiggins via Twitter. He even unintentionally clowned his son when he blasted a fan who suggested that Klay could do the same thing!

Lmao i just got ratio’d by Klay’s dad 💀 pic.twitter.com/oenUNt5jfi — JC30 (@chefwardell_30) May 24, 2022

Klay is certainly one of the greatest shooters of all time and even has some decent athletic ability. Nevertheless, his dad’s bluntness on social media has got to hurt.