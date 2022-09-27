Anthony Davis’ “Greek God” comment and quick clarification on Giannis Antetokounmpo

Lakers big man Anthony Davis talks about the expectations heading into the upcoming season with an unintentional Giannis Antetokounmpo reference.

In the recently conducted NBA media day, Anthony Davis was at his candid best, addressing various subjects, including his health. It’s no secret that The Brow has been struggling with his durability post the Bubble championship, with injuries plaguing him regularly.

Labeled ‘street clothes’ by Hall of Famer Charles Barkley, Davis has played 76 out of the 154 games over the last two seasons, leading to him being criticized and trolled endlessly on social media. Nonetheless, the former champion hopes to make a solid comeback, claiming to play all the 82-games.

Anthony Davis on his health, and getting ready in the offseason: “I did the same exact thing as last season. I had two injuries that you can’t really control. Guy fell into my knee, (I) landed on a foot … had a little more time to let my body rest and heal.” — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 26, 2022

It won’t be wrong to say that fortune hasn’t been AD’s best friend for a while now. Despite all the criticism, many believe the former Kentucky player will have an MVP season this year. Nevertheless, Davis doesn’t aim to burden himself with people’s unrealistic expectations.

The Lakers superstar stated how he didn’t aim at being some Greek God, specifying later how he didn’t mean Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Anthony Davis sets the agenda for the 2022-23 season.

The recently conducted media day had the LA Lakers in prime focus, given the big names on the roster and its global popularity. The purple and gold are running it back this season with their Big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.

Unfortunately, the trio didn’t get to share the court on most nights last season, playing a mere 21-games together. One of the biggest reasons behind this was AD’s string of injuries, now expected to have an MVP-caliber season. Meanwhile, the eight-time All-Star is in no mood to pressurize himself.

Anthony Davis says he’s not putting pressure on himself to be what people *think* he should be, like “some Greek God.” Then sits with that a moment, and adds that he doesn’t mean Giannis. — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) September 26, 2022

Davis, who claimed he didn’t desire to be some Greek God was quick to specify he didn’t mean Giannis, aka Greek Freak. It was wise for AD to clarify, given the fickle-minded nature of social media. Both AD and Giannis play the power forward position, having their skill sets.

While Giannis holds the edge currently, there is no denying when healthy, Davis is a top 5 player in the league.

