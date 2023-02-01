“Luka Doncic has figured out the NBA”: Kevin Garnett Is In Awe of Mavericks Star, Backs Him as MVP

The 2022-23 NBA season will be one of the toughest seasons for anyone to impartially say who the rightful MVP is. Luka Doncic is having one of the best individual seasons the modern NBA has ever seen, and yet, he is still behind Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and Jayson Tatum in the 2023 MVP race currently.

The Slovenian sensation is averaging a mammoth 33.4 points (career high), 8.9 rebounds, and 8.3 assists per game. If not the MVP, the man is going to win his first-ever scoring title at this pace.

However, the Big Ticket thinks the way this 23-year-old has the league sorted out already in his head, and with his game, he should be the MVP.

Kevin Garnett declares Luka Doncic the MVP

In a recent episode of KG certified, Kevin Garnett had his former teammate JR Rider on, the two discussed the healthy arguments everyone’s going to get into in deciding the most valuable player this season.

The 2004 MVP and one of the greatest power forwards of the game went on and on about how Doncic has figured out every individual and team in the league at such a young age and said that he is his MVP. Watch it in the following embed.

“He’s figured out the league” I got @luka7doncic to win MVP this year and truly believe he has figured out the league… am I trippin? pic.twitter.com/26YEtZ6Mbr — Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) January 31, 2023

How big a threat are the Dallas Mavericks this season?

Through their thick and, the Mavs have been able to maintain a .500 and above record this season, which is currently at 27-25 after the 111-105 win against the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

And with the squad they have, it’s no secret that they completely rely on their main man to get them through each night. That is surely not going to work in the Playoffs.

No team in the NBA (except for maybe the Suns) is going to let one man defeat them in a 7 game series, no matter what that individual’s jersey reads. Hence, before the trade deadline this month, Mark Cuban must bring in as much reinforcement as he could to make his team better.

