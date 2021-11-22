“I got Magic, Kobe, Durant, Wilt and myself”: Kevin Garnett snubs Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal from his all-time starting five team

On a recent podcast appearance, Kevin Garnett disclosed his all-time starting five. Surprisingly, leaves out Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Shaquille O’Neal from the list.

NBA is one of the most talented leagues for any sport. Many all-time greats have graced the sport with their presence in the league. Numerous players have had a positive impact on the game, various stars have revolutionized how the sport is perceived and there have even been a few because of whom the league had to implement or change the rules.

Over the course of the league, several fans and analysts have had a great time debating over the GOAT and the Mt Rushmore list of the league. While the answers may differ from person to person, most enthusiasts have the likes of Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James on their list.

Recently, Kevin Garnett appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. In wide-ranging of topics, KG also revealed his all-time team.

Kevin Garnett selects his All-time starting five

When asked to disclose his all-time starting five, the former Timberwolves legend said:

KG: Damn, my starting five?

“The point?”

KG: Magic at 1. Just cause he’s 6’9″.

Garnett initially selected Michael Jordan as his SG. But immediately switched his answer.

KG: I gotta go MJ… matter of fact, imma put Kobe in my 2. Kobe gonna be my 2. I got Kobe at my 2. I know you gon’ say MJ, I’m supposed to do that. Shoutout to MJ cause he the god and we copied him and sh*t, but I got Kobe at my 2.

I really wanna put AI here somewhere but I’m looking for a taller team cause we gonna switch everything, you know what I’m saying.

So Imma put KD at my 3. KD, he’s like a real fade, you know what I’m saying?

And then Imma go with Wilt. I’m going with Stilt at 5. I’m playing the 4. 3s, 4s, 5s switching everything. That’s how I’m coming.

Magic, Bryant, KD, KG, and Wilt?! That’s one solid five Kevin has created. Interestingly, the Hall-Of-Famer had neither of the GOATs- Michael Jordan nor LeBron James on his squad. But hey, it’s his all-time team list and he doesn’t have to make anyone else happy other than himself.