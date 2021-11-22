“It’s official! DeMar DeRozan is the greatest Bulls player of all time”: NBA Twitter goes gaga as the All-Star surpasses Michael Jordan to record the most points scored in the first 16 games  

DeMar DeRozan (425) surpassed legend Michael Jordan (424) to hold the Bulls record to score the most points in franchise history in the first 16 games.

This past summer, fans criticized the Chicago Bulls management when they acquired DeMar DeRozan on the squad. Enthusiasts and even analysts questioned whether or not DeRozan and Zach LaVine would fit together or not.

Proving all the doubters wrong, DeMar has by far been the best offseason signing. The Bulls guard has played a huge role in leading the team to be one of the best and hottest squads in the entire association. Behind the All-Star duo of LaVine and DeRozan, Chicago has a stunning 12-5 record, placing them first in the Eastern Conference.

Finishing 19th November’s clash against the Nuggets with 26 points, DeMar got himself in the record books. His 425 points through the first 16 games are now the most by any player ever in Chicago Bulls history. You might’ve heard about the player whom DeRozan surpassed on that same list – Michael Jeffrey Jordan (424).

NBA Twitter reacts to DeMar DeRozan surpassing Michael Jordan as the most points scored through the first 16 games of his Bulls career

As soon as the stat went viral online, NBA Twitter went absolutely crazy with their reactions.

It’s official Derozan is the best Bull of all time — Anthony Edwards Burner (73-9) (@burner_edwards1) November 22, 2021

He beat rookie Jordan’s record — Bald Jimmy (@baldjimmybutler) November 22, 2021

Are we actually impressed by this? DeRozan has be in the league for what, 12 years now? MJ was a rookie when he set that record! Y’all be reaching for any reason to downplay MJ’s records and accomplishments… — Vic Rock (@vicdemone2k) November 22, 2021

16 game record they said for an nfl season derozan better — Black Lives Matter (@BobbyVut) November 22, 2021

Demar Derozan has been one of the best players in the league since this dropped. ‍♂️ #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/dpdLoVB1bY — Chicago Sports Zone (@thechisports) November 20, 2021

DeMar followed his historic night with his 6th 30-point performance, scoring 31 in a huge 109-103 win over the Knicks. Averaging 26.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on an extremely efficient 48.9/36.4/89.2 shooting splits, DeRozan has been sensational so far. If the former USC Trojan continues to play on this MVP level, the Bulls could very possibly be making a deep playoffs run this season.