“I Hate Me Too!!”: LeBron James Responds to Detroit Rapper Skilla Baby’s Hilarious Rant on Instagram

LeBron James is definitely out there among the funniest athletes of our generation. Even though LeBron doesn’t do stand-up (yet), his Instagram stories are nothing short of hilarious. Recently, LeBron took to his Instagram to share his Madden wins, putting his opponents on blast.

But it wasn’t just Madden wins that LeBron posted. A rapper by the name of Skilla Baby had sat down with Kid L for an interview last year. During the interview, the Detroit-based rapper talked about his ‘hate’ for LeBron.

While going on a rant, Skilla Baby said, “I hate Bron. Bron got a fire a** game but n_ I hate that new move he did, where he looks at the ball and then turns fast as hell and shoots that bi*h…I don’t like how he playing with everyone that been good in the NBA. I don’t like how he left Cleveland and went to Miami and he had a whole pow wow about it. ‘I am taking my talents to South Beach.’…I don’t like how he used to travel and then they still said he was great.”

The hilarious rant by the rapper even got LeBron’s attention as King James took to Instagram to respond a year later. Recently, taking to his Instagram stories, Bron posted the monologue by Skilla Baby, with the caption “crazy thing is I hate me too!!”

While LeBron has received much criticism in his life about a multitude of things, it was definitely refreshing to see LBJ taking the ‘hate’ sportingly. His funny one liner was probably the best response he could have given to such a hilarious rant.

Skilla responds to LeBron’s recent story

In a hilarious turn of events, Skilla Baby responded to LeBron’s recent story. The monologue from Skilla was making circles around the Internet, and LeBron decided to share the clip on his story.

The Detroit rapper, responding to LeBron’s story said, “I didn’t even mean to say I hate Bron though, it was opposite day. For real, I know you’re the King bro, I ant gonna lie bro. Bro you made me mad in ’04 or ’05, whatever it was. Chauncey [Billups] was on his last leg, Rip [Hamilton] was on his last leg. For real, that sh*t was irritating bro. You were jumping from the free-throw line. You were hitting threes, you hitting free throws. You couldn’t even shoot free throws at the time bro. You were doing veteran shit, you were a dayum rookie bro.”

This sudden turnaround from Skilla Baby was hilarious as well. LeBron’s greatness has come at a heavy price, and often Cleveland fans and journalists in the media like to criticize the King for his past antics. But what most people forget is that LeBron not only came directly into the NBA from High School, he came in with the pressure of being “The Chosen One”.

But arguments aside, there’s no doubt that LeBron James has been great for more than two decades now. But like Skilla Baby rightfully pointed out, LeBron should do something about his signature three-point move.

Even Clippers forward Paul George had interesting things to say about LeBron’s patent shot. If you ask Paul, LeBron should keep the shot. Talking about the same on his show, Podcast P, PG said, “It’s so effective… I’ve never seen him miss it. Cause when he does it like, ‘What the f*ck you looking at?'”

Hate it or love it, LeBron might just be getting better with his age. At his current pace, LeBron might just stick around for another 3-4 years, as Bron is still playing at an All-NBA level, even in his 21st season.