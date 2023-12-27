What Does Michael Jordan’s $61.5 Million Private Jet’s N236MJ Registration Stand for?

Thanks to his lucrative deal with Nike and other business ventures, Michael Jordan has amassed a net worth of around $3 billion. One of the most common ways billionaires splurge their wealth is by acquiring fancy and luxurious private jets. Michael Jordan’s dazzling Gulfstream G550 private jet, worth around $61.5 million, is dashing symbol of style and money if there ever was one.

While the price tag might definitely be an eye-catcher here, that’s not the only thing special about the aircraft. The jet holds a unique registration number, which is quite significant with respect to the legacy of Michael Jordan in the NBA. Jordan’s Gulfstream jet is registered with the number N236MJ. Each letter and number of the registration holds a particular meaning important to His Airness.

As Joe Pompliano explained on X (now Twitter), the N23 in the registration number refers to Jordan’s #23 jersey number with the Chicago Bulls during his playing career. The number 6 after that refers to the six NBA championship rings he won with the Bulls. And, of course, the initials MJ need no explanation at all in this case.

Jordan acquired this aircraft on August 17, 2016, to facilitate his business travels and make personal flying much easier and more accessible. The plane can hold 19 passengers and was renovated by Jordan to include a bar, a cigar station, a fine dining area, entertainment systems, a comfortable bedroom, and another private bedroom.

The plane has a unique livery. It was initially painted in UNC colors but later changed to match the Air Jordan 3’s Elephant stripes color scheme. The Jordan brand logo grandly adorns the tail and bottom end of the aircraft, very well signifying that the jet is one of Jordan’s most prized possessions.

What are Michael Jordan’s other prized possessions?

Besides owning a multi-million-dollar private jet, Michael Jordan’s possessions include other luxury vehicles, including a $8 million yacht. Much like his private jet, the yacht’s livery is also painted in the colors of the Air Jordan 3. MJ certainly knows how to market himself and create a style statement out of his brand in the classiest way possible!

Jordan has always been a keen enthusiast of cars and holds an exquisite collection that suits his style well. One of the adorning jewels in his garage is his $3.5 million Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster, which he purchased in May of this year. The car comes packed with a 6.6L twin-turbocharged V8 engine and generates 1,817 HP and 1,193 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the fastest hypercars in the world.

Only 30 of these have been produced so far, making Jordan an exclusive owner of one of the models of this car. And if that wasn’t enough, the 6x champion even had this hypercar delivered to him personally by the founder of Hennessey, John Hennessey, to Grove XXIII.

Given how hard he has worked throughout his career, Jordan deserves all his luxurious and expensive possessions. Currently, the Bulls legend manages several business portfolios and his brand profile for the Jordan brand, which adds significantly to his income and growing net worth.