“Michael Jordan just had to show up for 2 hours, and collect $100 Million, and he declined”: When ‘His Airness’ turned down a huge sum of money because the offer did not appeal him enough

NBA legend Michael Jordan once turned down $100 Million for just showing up to an event for two hours, just because he did not want to

It has been 18 years since Michael Jordan finally hung up his shoes. However, he still continues to be one of the most influential sports personalities worldwide. His performances on-court left a mark on the world, which is unparalleled. His work, off the court, be it with the Jordan brand, his charities, or with Charlotte Hornets is further adding to his legacy.

His Airness has a massive net worth of more than $1.6 Billion to his name. With that kind of money to his name, it gives Jordan quite the flexibility to do things as per his will. Last year, his former agent David Falk sat down with WFAN’s Boomer and Gio for an interview. There, he revealed shocking deals that His Airness rejected, just because he did not feel like it.

Michael Jordan once turned down $100 Million for showing up for two hours

No matter how successful you are, turning down a $100 Million seems like a hard offer. However, the choice wasn’t very difficult for Michael Jordan. According to his former agent, Jordan regularly turned down big offers when he did not resonate with the offer.

“[Jordan] turned down a deal to do a one-day golf appearance when he was in Asia a few years ago for a pre-season game with Charlotte,” Falk said. “And some woman in the Philippines offered me seven million dollars for one day, wanted him to play in a golf tournament. And he turned it down. I brought him a deal three years ago for 100 million dollars. And all he had to do, other than give his name and likeness, was make one two-hour appearance to announce the deal. And he turned it down.”

Well, I guess being the ‘Greatest Of All Time’, Jordan chooses to stay exclusive. It is an honorable choice, which keeps his appearances all the more special.