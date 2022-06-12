“I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th”: Anthony Davis’ recent confession alarms NBA Twitter

Lakers big man Anthony Davis admits to not having shot a basketball in over two months.

Things haven’t been the same for Anthony Davis since winning his first NBA championship in the 2020 Orlando Bubble, courtesy of his string of injuries. AD has spent more time on the bench than on the hardwood, with injuries to his calf, groin, MCL, and ankle, to name a few.

The Brow played 40 out of the 82-games this season, with the Lakers having a 17-23 record when Davis was on the court. The former Pelicans superstar’s absence had a 37-year-old LeBron James do most of the heavy lifting amid a struggling Russell Westbrook trying to fit on the roster.

Had Davis been healthy year-round, the Lakers were making the postseason in all probability. While his durability continues to be a matter of concern, there is no doubt that AD is one of the most gifted big men the league has ever seen, an elite scorer who can play both ends of the court.

A recent clip of Davis admitting to not having shot a basketball since April has gone viral on social media, giving Lakers fans the ultimate scare.

Over the past two seasons, Davis has played 76-games out of the 154 scheduled, which is less than 50%. In what many believe, the Lakers superstar is a top 5 player when healthy. Unfortunately, his absenteeism has affected his performance on the court too.

There has been a visible dip in his shooting efficiency, especially from long range. The eight-time All-Star shot a poor 18.6% from the 3-point line and 71.3% from the FT line. Nonetheless, with the Lakers making several changes to the coaching staff, one expects AD to be in good shape next season.

Nevertheless, a recent clip of Davis has gone viral on social media, sending Lakers fans into a state of panic. Recently, the eight-time All-Star confessed to not having shot the basketball since 5th April.

Anthony Davis: “I haven’t shot a basketball since probably April 5th.” pic.twitter.com/5V7hzptXf8 — ⁶ (@OVOLakeShow) June 12, 2022

yea lakers not winnin chip — Izzy (@Dur7nt) June 12, 2022

Street clothes Davis — Smart T. Jones (@exhaustedBS) June 12, 2022

For me this is alarming. 2 months without shooting a basketball after the most dissapointing season you’ve had in years should EAT at you. Especially when your shot was horrible all season. It’s feeling like Anthony Davis won a chip and stopped trying. — Easymoneychoker (@Lyle2K__) June 12, 2022

“haven’t shot a basketball since..” like huh? Excuse me?! Sounds like he’s treating this like a side hobby and streaming his main thing. We’re expecting an improved performance with a healthy AD but it’s not enough if he isn’t staying on top of his game — real Basketball. — LakeShow Toast Crunch (@mambasforlife) June 12, 2022

This is what bron is up against man — TalkingBasketball (@WeTalkingBball) June 12, 2022

This is Lebron’s help smh — . (@LukaFinalsMVP) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Bron shooting in the driveway. There’s the difference…levels to the hunger — L-Boogie (@Neil_4040) June 12, 2022

For the Lakers to make a deep playoff run, Davis needs to be 100% healthy. While James continues to torch milestones, entering his 20th season, the four-time champion cannot carry a team on his shoulders anymore.